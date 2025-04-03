Vipers have eyes on burying Villa loss fast

Vipers’ painful 1-0 loss to SC Villa at Wankulukuku last Saturday - a first league defeat in 19 matches and only their second since falling to Nec on opening day - must serve as a brutal wake-up call for John 'Ayala' Luyinda’s men.

With just nine games left and Nec breathing down their necks, the Venoms must shift into high gear if they are to reclaim control of the title race.

Despite leading the Startimes Uganda Premier League with 49 points from 21 matches, Vipers hold a fragile two-point cushion over Hussein Mbalangu’s Nec ahead of their April 17 showdown at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Against Villa, Vipers looked sluggish and out of ideas, a performance that demands immediate redemption today against Steven Bogere’s Lugazi, who sit 11th with 26 points.

Victory at Kitende would restore a five-point lead before Nec’s tricky visit to UPDF at Bombo on Friday.

Okello wake up call

For Vipers to reassert their dominance, their key weapons - Allan Okello (14 goals) and Yunus Sentamu (four goals) - must shake off the rustiness that cost them at Wankulukuku.

Ayala, tasting defeat for the first time in his near-perfect 20-game reign since taking over in October, must also find a way to unlock Lugazi’s notoriously compact defence.

He may look to reintroduce forwards Isaac Ogwang and Kenneth Kimera to sharpen his attack. Lugazi frustrated Vipers to a goalless draw in September at Najjembe, and they will arrive at Kitende with belief that another upset is possible.

With the title race shaping into a fierce two-horse sprint, Vipers must decide - wilt under pressure or bite back immediately. The ball is in their court.

Giant slayers

Lugazi, already proven giant slayers with shock victories over Express and Nec, will look to midfield dynamo Abdul Kalanzi to pull the strings as they aim to disrupt Vipers’ title charge.

In attack, the trio of Sharif Saaka, Sam Ssemugugu, and Freedom Mungudit will be Lugazi’s biggest weapons, hoping to exploit any defensive lapses at Kitende and pull off yet another upset.

Elsewhere, at Kavumba Recreation Ground, a heated relegation dogfight looms as stadium co-tenants Soltilo Bright Stars and Police face off in a tense battle for survival.

Simon Peter Mugerwa’s Police, sitting 13th with 23 points, will be determined to deepen Bright Stars’ woes.

Ian Mutenda’s side, second from bottom with just 12 points from 21 matches, is running out of time to escape the drop, making this clash a must-win to keep their fading hopes alive.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Police, 4pm

Vipers vs. Lugazi, 7pm