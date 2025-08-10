Vipers heading to Namibia

Like a diner who refuses to leave the high table once served, Vipers are hungry to make feasting with Africa’s football elite a seasonal habit.

The Ugandan champions will launch their Caf Champions League campaign next month against Namibian outfit African Stars, with a strong conviction that this year’s mission will once again end in the lucrative group stage.

At St Mary’s Stadium, there has been a fresh infusion of talent to match the ambition.

Belgian tactician Ivan Minnaert, flanked by co-coaches John Luyinda and Fred Muhumuza, has been handed an arsenal of new recruits — Enock Ssebagala, Odili Chukwuma, Mark Yallah, Kevin Dasylva Bady, and the homecoming of midfield commander Taddeo Lwanga.

Lwanga-Ssebagala boost

Lwanga’s return is no ordinary signing. The former Express and SC Villa combative midfielder, who last donned the Venoms’ colours in 2019, returns with a suitcase packed with experience from stints at Tanta (Egypt), Simba (Tanzania), Arta/Solar7 (Djibouti), APR (Rwanda) and the Uganda Cranes.

He brings grit, leadership, and a big-game temperament that could be the difference in tight continental contests. His presence complements an already robust midfield with Marvin Youngman, Paul Mbowa, and Frank Katongole.

Ssebagala’s acquisition from Caf Confederation Cup-bound Nec was equally timely, signalling Vipers’ intent to dominate both domestically and abroad after a league-and-cup double last season.

The box-to-box Cranes midfielder’s energy and dynamism promise to knit the team’s spine even tighter.

“I’m proud to have signed again for Vipers,” Lwanga declared. “I want to compete, push for titles, and contribute both on and off the pitch. This is a full-circle moment for me. I’m ready to go again and play in front of our amazing fans at St Mary’s Stadium.”

For Minnaert, the assignment is straightforward but ruthless: deliver group stage football, or risk the door closing behind him. The Belgian, well-travelled across African club football, is banking on his new signings to make his job easier.

“Taddeo brings great quality and experience at the highest level,” Minnaert said.

“He will be an excellent addition as we aim to compete on multiple fronts. I’m excited to work with him and I’m sure our supporters are too.”

The Venoms will open away to African Stars between September 19-21, before hosting the return leg at Kitende between September 26-28.

Should they advance, the next hurdle will be either Power Dynamos of Zambia or Asec Mimosas of Côte d’Ivoire. In that second preliminary round, Vipers would host the first leg between October 17-19 and travel for the decider between October 24-26.

Mbalangu on trial

Meanwhile, Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu is expected to lift the army side past Kenya’s Nairobi United in the Caf Confederation Cup next month.

If Nec progresses over two legs, they will face the winner between Sudan’s Al Ahli Madani and Tunisia’s ES Sportive in the first round.