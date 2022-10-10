Vipers hold up for another day

Last evening's first leg Champions League draw against DRC's TP Mazembe showed some good things at Vipers. Especially off the pitch.

The orderly entry and exit of fans, the fanfare in both sets of fans, and Mazembe owner Moise Katumbe throwing them into delirium with a wave before joining his counterpart Lawrence Mulindwa in VIP boxes.

The Match Day Program Magazine was again published and distributed, just like was the case in Vipers previous continental home game.

But on the pitch, it was clear Vipers are still some level behind Mazembe, never mind the five-time African champions own decline in the last few years.

Both were dreadful in finishing, but in other areas, the hosts showed more assuredness.

They must be looking forward to finishing the job in Congo next weekend.

Make no mistake; Vipers pushed, with Abdu Lumala, their biggest threat on the day, beating one, two Mazembe players midway the first half but Issa Mubiru crossing his pass to waste.

Olivier Osomba, one of the two Congolese who started for Vipers including goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza, did just okay alongside Siraje Sentamu and Najib Yiga in the middle.

Mubiru, Murushid Juuko, Livingston Mulondo and Ashraf Mandela did their best to close down Wilfred Nkaya, Jepht Kitambala and Merceil Vumbi, while Milton Karisa and Yunus Sentamu probed the other end.

But still, the touch and control of Mazembe's lanky and dreadlocked jersey 24, Zemanga Soze, in the middle ensured he dictated proceedings.

In one of the moves at the half hour, Soze, Vumbi, Augustine Olapado mesmerized the Vipers midfield with one-two touches but the latter chose to finish it off with a wide shot rather than lay on for a free Kitambala.

Vipers could, however, have scored against the run of play going into half time but Sentamu headed Lumala's corner over the bar.

The Venoms returned from the break with intent, coach Robertino Oliviera introducing Abubaker Lawal for Yiga.

A rush inside the visitors half ensued with Karisa, Lawal, Lumala and Sentamu involved.

The challenge, though, is that most of it was coming off high balls and Mazembe players' height just took care of that.

Ernest Luzolo Nsita's fierce drive then forced the best out of Mudekereza in Vipers goal as the clock wound down.

The visitors will feel they have done just enough, here, while Vipers will wonder what Mazembe team will turn up next week.





CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Second round preliminaries

First leg result



Vipers SC 0-0 TP Mazembe

Second leg, Saturday, October 15