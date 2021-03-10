Vipers in must-win after URA take lead

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

No one has patented rights for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League summit at the moment. After three days at the top, Express were knocked off the perch by URA who beat Police 2-0 as the Red Eagles shockingly lost 1-0 UPDF in Bombo yesterday.

URA stamped their authority at the MTN Omondi Stadium early on when midfielder Shafiq Kagimu pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home the lead on 24 minutes. Abdallah Mubiru’s Police had a couple of wasted chances to peg the visitors with forwards Johnson Odong, Brian Mululi and substitute Henry Kisekka largely to blame.

URA sealed the win when striker Cromwell Rwothomio caught the defence napping to slot home the second goal on 64 minutes.

Overall, URA were the better team and exuded grit, composure and purpose.

“I needed this win so much first to get up on the table but most importantly, to set the tone for our next meeting with Vipers on Saturday,” URA coach Sam Ssimbwa told Daily Monitor. URA now have 30 points from 13 matches - two ahead of second placed Express that fell to Alex Kitatta’s 17-minute strike.

KCCA into top four

Advertisement

The hard laboured nature of the 1-0 win over Kyetume at Njeru mattered less as Mike Mutebi’s KCCA climbed third on the log with 26 points. They displaced Police who they meet on Saturday in the Lugogo derby. Attacking midfielder Bright Anukani rescued the Kasasiro boys in the 66th minute in a game in which former KCCA forward Robert Ssentongo should have netted an equaliser. “They came out to attack and gave us a hard time all round but we got the goal that mattered,” Mutebi said. New Kyetume boss Alex Isabirye is yet to win in three outings. Busoga United got their first win of the season in the 1-0 triumph over fellow strugglers Myda while Livin Kabon scored the solitary goal in Onduparaka’s 1-0 victory over Mbarara City in Arua.

Fire at Kitende

With the tables now turned, Fred Kajoba’s third-placed Vipers is expected to come out guns blazing this afternoon when they host nemesis SC Villa at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende. The Venoms have lost the last two home matches against unpredictable Jogoos that currently sit a dismal eighth.

“We know they will come with a lot of enthusiasm to face us, but we have the quality and character to get the best out of this game. We hope the boys can rise to the occasion,” Kajoba told the club website. Reeling from the loss against Mbarara City, Vipers know the significance of today’s date especially with matches against URA and KCCA line up next.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com