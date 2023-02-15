Vipers in teasing dress rehearsal for Horoya

Beto Bianchi is busy man at the moment. At the moment, the Brazilian-Spanish coach has to emphatically recharge his charges after 5-0 annihilation by Raja Casablanca.

They have to overcome an unpredictable Jinja North United in the round of 32 on Wednesday at Kakindu Stadium and then roll up his sleeves for the the must win Caf Champions League game against Horoya of Guinea at Kitende.

It may take a while for most of the Vipers players to get over the Casablanca nightmare last Friday yet crucial matches keep coming thick and fast.

“After a result like Friday’s, I think the first 48 hours are about digesting what happened and being critical with your own performance, but after that you can ask some questions, sit together as a team and move forward from there.

“But you need to do that as a group, without any friction or individual finger pointing, because we are a team," Vipers captain Milton Karisa told club website.

The club management continues to demand big - retaining the league title, winning the Uganda Cup and progressing through the Caf Group C.

“Everybody is upset with what happened on Friday, but we don’t need any extra motivation for a game as big as Saturday’s. We need to get up again, and I know we have the capability to do that.

"We know how important it is to win that game against Horoya,” Karisa added.



Vipers had to dig in to eject Kitara Regional minnows Bujumbura United 3-1 via shootouts after a goalless draw in normal time and will know an upset may be in the offing.

Fufa Big League side Jinja North United also needed penalties to eject Busei 5-6 after a drawing 3-3 in normal and will count on the home advantage to shock the Venoms.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League side Soltilo Bright Stars take on Mbale Heroes after outsing another Eastern club Nakapelimen at the round 64.

Mbarara City's scintillating form in the second tier will be tested when they host Admin FC that eliminated Northern Gateway 5-1 earlier.

Ssimbwa buoyant