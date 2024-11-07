Vipers-KCCA have mutual respect

For starters, the much anticipated battle of wits between Vipers 'assistant coach' John 'Ayala' Luyinda and Abdallah Mubiru of KCCA is bound by a unique bond of mentorship and rivalry.

Ayala, once a protégé of Mubiru, has already proven that the student can sometimes surpass the master. In a previous encounter, Ayala's Wakiso Giants outclassed Mubiru's side 2-1 on January 6 this year, a resounding statement of intent.

Now, as the Vipers boss, Ayala aims to repeat history and solidify his position as a force to be reckoned with in Ugandan football.

Battle lines drawn

Despite the heightened tension ahead of today's blockbuster clash between the Venoms and KCCA at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, both Ayala and Mubiru have expressed mutual respect to each other.

They have promised a friendly battle on the pitch, a display of tactical brilliance and sportsmanship. However, beneath the surface of cordial exchanges lies a fierce desire to win.

Vipers, eager to reclaim the top spot, will not be swayed by mind games. With 16 points from seven matches, they are poised to pounce and seize the opportunity to leapfrog table leaders KCCA with a point more.

"We have already shown our challengers what we are capable of," Mubiru asserted.

"Going to Kitende to face Vipers doesn't intimidate us at all. We've managed to secure points from St Mary's Stadium before, so it's definitely achievable."

The former Vipers, Proline, Uganda Cranes and Police coach also clarified the nature of his mentorship with Ayala, "I didn't teach Ayala much in coaching because he was an equal colleague with whom we worked at Police, Vipers and KCCA."

Vipers ássistant coach' John Luyinda calling the shots at his previous job. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Meanwhile, Ayala treasures Mubiru as an empowering coach who loves to delegate and let his auxiliaries shine at his expense.

"After meticulously preparing for games, he gives his deputies different roles, like at KCCA where he sits on the bench and lets others work. This helps him think a lot about the game and get tactical alternatives," Ayala said.

He added; "It is going to be the usual intense Vipers vs KCCA rivalry, but this time with even higher stakes as the winner will claim the top spot. This is a positive vibe for Ugandan football."

Ayala, reflecting on his decade-long partnership with Mubiru, highlighted the KCCA boss's hidden strengths: "Mubiru's experience in game management, player handling, and strategic thinking is undeniable. His innovative ideas for club development are often overlooked, though."

Expect tactical fireworks

As fans anticipate an enthralling encounter, Ayala provided a tactical breakdown.

"Football isn't solely about attacking; defense and transition phases are equally crucial. While we admire Pep Guardiola's attacking philosophy, Sporting Lisbon's efficient transitions were decisive in their 4-1 victory (in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League).

"Playing at home will undoubtedly give Vipers an advantage, but we must work diligently to secure the three points," he stressed.

Okello-Anukani battle

"Both Okello and Anukani are exceptional players with the ability to turn a game on its head," Ayala acknowledged.

"However, our preparation will be key. If we can effectively neutralize Anukani's forward passes, it will limit KCCA's attacking threat. Similarly, Okello's free role can be dangerous if we don't have a specific plan to counter it."

Genesis

The footballing bond between Ayala and Mubiru dates back to their time at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), where Mubiru was the coach and Ayala a promising defender.

KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Their paths crossed later at KCCA after Ayala honed his defensive skills at SC Villa and Maji FC while Mubiru served as KCCA's Technical Director, overseeing coaches; Matia Lule, Baker Mbowa, and Morley Byekwaso.

A twist of fate led to a reunion at KCCA in 2010, when Lule's brief stint in Denmark allowed Mubiru to assume the coaching role and grant Ayala a two-year playing license.

A career-threatening injury sustained against Utoda forced Ayala to sit out the first round of the season, only to return in the second round as Byekwaso's deputy after Lule's departure.

The arrival of George Nsimbe subsequently relegated Byekwaso to the second assistant and Ayala to the third. When Byekwaso left for defunct SCVU, Mubiru returned to KCCA as the first assistant, with Ayala as the second.

Mubiru's appointment as KCCA head coach reunited him with Ayala. The duo worked together until 2015 when they were replaced by Mike Mutebi and Sam Ssimbwa.

Ayala then joined Mubiru at Vipers and later at Police. It was two years ago that Ayala embarked on his independent coaching journey with Wakiso Giants before switching and instantly impressing at Vipers four games ago.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday fixtures

Maroons vs. URA, Luzira (4pm)