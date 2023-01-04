Vipers-KCCA reloaded feud attracts new challenges

The 18-point mammoth headroom between 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League winners Vipers and runners up KCCA ultimately called for tense scrutiny, immediate response - and of course immense pressure on the victors.

Such a gulf was a rarity in the league's recent memory leaving doubts as to whether Roberto Oliveira's Venoms were simply too virtuous and sleek or the chasing pack was bereft of steam.

After all, it has been a KCCA vs. Vipers title contention juggernaut since 2012 only interrupted by Wasswa Bbosa's Express in the 2020-2021 season.

Transfer shift

Wrapping up a third season without a trophy, Morley Byekwaso's KCCA spent big in the market and cleared the perceived dead wood from their locker room to catch up.

The arrival of lauded names like Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa, Muhammad Shaban and Simon Kankonde was meant to bridge the vent between them and Vipers.

At the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende, Vipers couldn't resist the allure of selling off their core stars Bobosi Byaruhanga, Halid Lwaliwa and Caesar Manzoki yet the new recruits like Marvin Youngman, Oliver Osomba,Darcy Mbaka, Gracia Mpogo and Abubakar Lawal have struggled to find their footing.

That expounds the thrilling seesaw jostle for the league summit at the commencement of this ongoing season and in broader terms, the unpredictability facet that might escort the competition to the end.

As the league goes for the first round lull, Vipers and KCCA are neck to neck after 14 matches, with the latter atop the log on 27 points - two better than the former.

Wakiso, Bul enter fray

The story doesn't end there.Forget the previous season's lukewarm challenge to Vipers' crowning.

Alex Isabirye's Bul grew from a fourth placed team and Uganda Cup winners into a resolute side talking title stuff.

To be precise, they are second on the table, locked on 27 points with third placed Venoms and standing up to leaders KCCA when they clashed in the 1-1 draw at Njeru.

Their backbone has been the vastly experienced players at their disposal, a coach with a winner's mind and a fortress in Fufa Technical Center-Njeru.

The Oil-makers benefited from a Caf Confederation Cup driven transfer theme that may have failed on the continent at the start but seems compatible enough to sustain a league challenge.

Their resolve to push all the way is not beyond reproach but they cap the year with a bold statement that they are here to throw a spanner in the works - and probably to redirect the landscape.

Apart from the onslaught from the East, the KCCA-Vipers hegemony is getting a teasing push from nearby Wakiso town, with John Luyinda's Wakiso Giants defying the odds to stage an unexpected title bid.

Luyinda and the naysayers may rub off the title talk for now but judging by the compelling and attacking football they play and the narrowed points gap with the leading pack, they may have more upsets rolled up their sleeves.

Clubs operation below 50 percent

The last time KCCA won the league title in 2019, then manager Mike Mutebi revealed they have done so operating at only 45 percent.

That has been the case this year, with no particular team performing heads and shoulders above others.

Vipers, preparing for their maiden Caf Champions League group stage action in February, are yet to hit peak form and not the same team without injured striker Yunus Sentamu.

After 14 matches, the top scorers chart reads seven goals - another indication of the endemic goalscoring dilemma that has bedeviled the league and to an extent the national team.

Troubled record kings SC Villa are also flattering to deceive, waking up to rake more points just when they had recklessly lost two to a fans' misconduct fine.

The year has also witnessed the export of a couple of players to professional ranks but unfortunately they are yet to hit the ground running.