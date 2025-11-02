Vipers, KCCA set stage for Kitende firestorm

If there were still lingering doubts that the StarTimes Uganda Premier League would limp through another disjointed campaign, they were emphatically dispelled over the weekend.

The league has properly dusted itself from the early season chaos, and the table is now taking recognizable shape at the top - with every team having at least played a match.

The stakes are high, the title race is gradually shaping up, and all eyes are now fixed on Friday’s blockbuster clash at St. Mary’s Stadium–Kitende, where defending champions Vipers will host table-topping KCCA in what promises to be a sizzling encounter.

If the earlier heavyweight clashes - SC Villa vs. KCCA and Express vs. KCCA - didn’t ignite the league fireworks, this one surely will.

Both sides have now sent clear statements of intent in their dress rehearsal fixtures, displaying the kind of championship mettle that whets the appetite for what lies ahead.

Lugogo massacre

On Friday evening at Lugogo, Jackson Magera’s KCCA FC unleashed a four-goal spectacle to humble Calvary 4–2 and storm to the summit with 11 points from five matches.

The Kasasiro Boys were at their ruthless best - Ivan Ahimbisibwe opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Umar Lutalo doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Shafik Kwikiriza made it 3–0 just before halftime, sealing a blistering first-half performance that left Calvary shell-shocked.

The visitors threatened a comeback through Lawrence Olaboro’s and Stephen Oriokot’s goals, but Herbert Achai’s second-half header restored KCCA’s three-goal cushion, ensuring the Lugogo side finished the night in control and atop the log.

No Okello, no problem

A day later, the champions Vipers, who had delayed their league start due to their earlier boycott and Caf Champions League engagements, threw their hat into the title ring with a hard-fought 1–0 win over Entebbe UPPC at the Bugonga Fisheries Ground.

Midfield maestro Abdulkarim Watambala produced the decisive moment in the 62nd minute, rifling home a crisp finish off a Yunus Sentamu assist.

Goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza, later named Man of the Match, pulled off several crucial saves to keep coach Ivan Minnaert’s Venoms afloat against Abdallah Mubiru’s well-drilled UPPC side.

The result lifted the champions to 13th position on three points from their first outing, while UPPC, impressive in their debut top-flight campaign, sit sixth on seven points.

Adding intrigue to Friday’s anticipated clash, Vipers rested star man Allan Okello, who is recovering from visible fatigue picked up during his Uganda Cranes and Caf assignments - a tactical move that could pay off when the two giants collide in Kitende.

Bul threat

Meanwhile, Abbey Kikomeko’s Bul, second on nine points, continue to lurk menacingly near the summit despite being held to a 0–0 draw by Express in Njeru on Thursday.

Bul remain unbeaten in five matches and are fast cementing their reputation as genuine title contenders.

Beware of Jogoos

Elsewhere, Zeljko Kovacevic’s SC Villa climbed to fifth on seven points after following up their 2–1 win over Police with a commanding 3–0 demolition of Buhimba United Saints in Butema.

Vipers' Karim Watambala. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Reagan Mpande bagged a brace - one a cheeky lob over goalkeeper Derrick Ayebale, the other a fine team move — while Aslam Ssemakula added the third from David Owori’s corner.

The Jogoos are suddenly living up to their billing as one of the most complete sides to watch, especially after their Fufa Super Eight heroics.

Wasswa Bbosa’s Kitara also rediscovered their groove, hammering Lugazi 4–0 courtesy of Patrick Kaddu’s brace, Yunus Sibira’s strike, and Gaddafi Wahab’s sublime corner kick goal to rise to seventh with seven points.

At Nakivubo, Allan Isabirye’s URA finally shed their bridesmaid tag with a spirited 3–2 win over UPDF, thanks to Moses Aliro’s brace and George Masembe’s first-half effort. The Tax Collectors now sit eighth with seven points.

And in Kamwenge, Nec, still without suspended coach Hussein Mbalangu, registered their first win under James Odoch, edging Mbarara City 1–0 through Allan Mugalu’s 54th-minute strike.

With the table now taking shape, the league narrative is clear — the kings are back, pretenders are fading, and Friday’s Kitende duel could mark the first true test of this season’s championship credentials.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Kitara 4-0 Lugazi

Bul 0-0 Express

KCCA 4-2 Calvary

Buhimba United 0-3 SC Villa

Entebbe UPPC 0-1 Vipers

Mbarara City 0-1 Nec

URA 3-2 UPDF

Friday