Vipers, KCCA wrap up UPL first round

After sharing the last eight league titles between them, the Vipers-KCCA fixture is perhaps the right one to bring the curtain down on the first round of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

To add spice, these are two highest scoring sides in the league so far. KCCA have netted 38 times as opposed to Vipers’ 32.

Charles Lwanga and lately Sadat Anaku have led the mini revival with seven and six goals respectively while Yunus Sentamu has scored six and Paul Mucurezi seven for Vipers.

Even though striker Brian Aheebwa is suffering a slump, his seven goals thus far for KCCA held forte for them in the early part of the season. On the standings, Vipers are third on 30 points while KCCA life fourth on 27 points but the ultimate target remains catching leaders URA who have 33 after 14 of the 30-game season.

The tax collectors travel to Arua today to face Onduparaka having seen Express edge Police 1-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo yesterday to take second place with 32 points.

The pressure, for now, should be on KCCA, who have a gap to make up but for Vipers, the form book makes for poor reading.

They go into the game on the back of two defeats in the last three games including Saturday’s 2-1 loss to leaders URA.

Victory against a title rival is consequently seen as a must for Fred Kajoba’s and his charges after picking up some consistency last month. The run of six wins and two draws saw the Vipers coach pick up the monthly accolade from sponsors Pilsner. “I am happy they have recognized me as the best coach from February. But when you are at Vipers you are expected to win all the time. That is what we shall go for against KCCA,” Kajoba stated.

Resurgent KCCA

His side play a resurgent KCCA side that has not lost in eight games, winning five times and drawing thrice.

“We are not scared at all. We are going to Kitende to play our way. We face tough opponents but we are not going to change our approach. We have enough in our amoury,” KCCA’s Mike Mutebi vowed. “The return of the five U-20 boys ultimately gives us more strength but we know the biggest challenge will come in the second round of the season,” he added. Midfielders Andrew Kawooya and Steven Sserwadda plus defender Musa Ramathan are back as well as forwards Sam Ssenyonjo and Joseph Kizza Bukenya.

Their Vipers’ compatriot Azizi Kayondo is available again. Meanwhile, Express sealed the first round with a hard fought 1-0 win over fifth-placed Police.

Eric Kambale scored the lone goal seven minutes from time with a header after out-jumping the Police defence in a game affected by an evening downpour at Lugogo.

Police are on 25 points with fellow forces side UPDF who played out a goalless draw with Wakiso Giants in Bombo.

