Vipers keen to get going

One look at the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) 15-team table and defending champions, Vipers SC, do not like the sight.

Coach Roberto Oliviera’s side sit second from bottom on one point after failing to score in the two matches they have played so far this season.

The Venoms also come into this on the back of a 1-0 defeat to title rivals KCCA in their last outing.

They now welcome a spirited Maroons side also fresh from beating KCCA by the same scoreline to St Mary’s Stadium, today, desperate to get their own season going.

Most eager to show they do not belong where they currently sit is Yunus Sentamu, a man still trying for his first goal of the season after scoring 14 last campaign.

“Batteries fully charged,” he declared on his Twitter handle as the club continued training through the week ahead of this one.

“Ready to give everything for the badge this Friday. We know how important this one is.”

Sentamu’s resolve upfront will be important as Alfred Mudekereza’s in Vipers goal, especially given that the latter faces a man in-form in KCCA tormentor Fred Amaku.

Maroons unfazed

The Congolese, Mudekereza, will be bullish coming off his Real Star award for best footballer of October.

He kept clean sheets and overall performance against TP Mazembe, whom the Venoms eliminated to progress to the Caf Champions League group stage, helped him to the accolade.

But in Maroons, Vipers know they have a job on their hands. Maroons coach Senfuma Mohammed, who could welcome back defender Jacob Okao from injury, is satisfied with his boys performance in the last month but demands more from them,

Maroons, just back to top flight football this season, have won two, drawn as many and lost just once to sit comfortably in fourth place on eight points, six behind leaders Bul.

They have scored seven against three along the way, Amaku scoring four of their goals.

"The boys played at a high level for 450 minutes and had really good moments throughout,” said Mohammed.

"Going into November, we hope to improve the performance. Our target is to score more." Vipers will have taken note.

Victory for Maroons will move them to second on the table, while Vipers can only jump two places up if they manage their first victory.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Friday, 4pm, TV

Vipers SC vs. Maroons, St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Arua Hill vs. UPDF, Barifa Stadium, Arua

Saturday, 4pm

KCCA vs. Blacks Power, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, TV