Vipers late response keeps Kajoba defiant

Vipers coach Fred Kajoba has been consistent about the need for his side to focus on their performances and results rather than what their rivals are doing.

But for 80 minutes at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday, the reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions appeared set to fail to get maximum points in their home fixure against new league entrants Kitara until late goals from substitutes Paul Mucurezi and Dan Mzee Sserunkuma gave Vipers a 2-1 win.

The result improved Venoms to four points from two games to ease the pressure on coach Fred Kajoba whose job has been under intense scrutiny following the club’s early elimination from the Caf Champions League. He struck a defiant tone in the post match conference despite the palpable tension and subsequent relief from the Vipers camp during and after the game.

“It does not matter what time we scored,” said Kajoba after the nervy results. “You do not train to score goals at a particular time. So we are happy with the win. At a big club like Vipers you always have to find ways of scoring goals even if it’s in the last minute.

“I said I came here to stay. Some people said I would be sacked after the Hilal tie but I’m still here. Mr Mulindwa (Lawrence) called me and said he was happy with the work I was doing.”

Fruitless possession

Despite hogging possession for most of the game they could have been more than a goal down if the impressive Brian Mululi had converted two more chances that fell to him after he gave struggling Kitara the lead early in the second half.

“We defended better today until we lost concentration late in the game,” noted Kitara coach Anthony Ssekitto whose newly promoted side had lost by five goal margins in the previous two games. His side stays with one point after four games.

Another stalemate

It was also a case of missed goal scoring chances for Express as failed to capitalise on a fast start away from home to make it two consecutive stalemates on their travels this time in Mbarara.

“I credit my prayers for the show in the second half. The fixture is tough. We have very few resting days and the players were fatigued but we are going to improve on their conditioning in the next game to see that we get the three points we need,’’ said Mbarara City assistant coach Muhammad Kisseka.

‘’We had a good first half but we failed to use our chances. In the second half, the game was too physical. But we are happy with a point,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa opined.

The result moved Express to five points while Mbarara picked up only their second point in four games.

Late drama in Njeru

UPDF missed a chance to return to the top after dropping their first points this season in a 1-0 defeat to Kyetume.

The hosts had their skipper and goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa to thank as they fought back from the late drama at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The soldiers had Steven Kabuye hacked inside the box with centre referee Deogratius Opiyo promptly pointing to the spot. Fred Okot stood behind the kick but saw his effort blocked by Mutakubwa who sprung to his left.

The leftovers were packaged quickly as the hosts launched a quick counter of their own. The two Ezras, Bida and Kaye, sped into the danger zones before the latter was brought down by Joseph Vuni with the referee balancing the equation by awarding a penalty to the hosts. Mustapha Mujuzi stepped up and made no mistake scoring the winner. UDPF are third with nine points, one behind leaders Police while Kyetume are sixth with six points from four games.