Vipers limp into Lions den

Many things have been far from ideal during Vipers’ debut in the Caf Champions League group stage debut.

They perhaps never gave themselves an opportunity of making a mark with the way they started this expedition last month.

The Ugandan league champions conceded early goals in a 5-0 loss at Raja Casablanca. To be honest, they have never recovered.

Three games later, coach Beto Bianchi’s side has accumulated one point and are yet to score ahead Tuesday’s game against Simba.

The Tanzanian giants won 1-0 at Kitende last week to kickstart their own campaign.

A repeat will end the Venoms hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals if they ever had any.

Scratching for solutions, Bianchi’s hands are tied following a worrisome spate of injuries.

He is deprived defender Murushid Juuko, skipper and forward Milton Karisa, midfielder Marvin Youngman and left-back Disan Galiwango.

Playmaker Bright Anukani, the brightest spark in the Kitende loss, is also down with a reported bout of malaria while January signing Karim Ndugwa remains cup-tied.

To make up the numbers, Bianchi has carried inexperienced defender Enock Luyimba and forgotten Nigerian forward Abaubaker Lawal to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

For a team that hasn’t scored a goal in six games, the focus will be on forwards Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza, Yunus Sentamu, Lawal and Desire Tety.

However, they can expect no mercy from their former boss Robertinho at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"I'm happy about my time at Simba in the three months I have been here. We can't play excellently every day but I try to prepare my plans according to my next opponent. I respect my Vipers but we will not give them an opportunity to win here," said the 62-year-old Brazilian.

That separation last December was shocking since Robertinho had won the Uganda Cup and league in his spell.

"It is going to be a difficult game because Vipers have good players and they are comfortable at counter-attacking football.

“We will stop them with our own cautious strategy and I believe that the confidence in the team is exactly what we need to finish them off," he revealed.

Tanzania President Hassan Samia Suluhu handsomely rewards every goal each or Simba or Yanga (in the Caf Confederation Cup) score on the continent.



Caf Champions League - Group C