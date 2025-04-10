Vipers look to feast on endangered Red Eagles

Leaders Vipers have the opportunity to at least maintain their four-point gap between them and nearest pursuers Nec when they make the short trip to the city centre to face an Express side in a vulnerable state at Hamz Stadium Nakivubo in the Startimes Uganda Premier League on Friday.

The Red Eagles are in freefall on and off the pitch and are unlikely to put up much resistance basing on the turmoil in the team camp that saw players threaten not to honour last week's 1-0 loss to Maroons after going months without pay.

A fans meeting last Sunday promised to raise Shs10m in winning bonuses for the next two games in trying to motivate a side that has nothing little to play for the rest of the season.

Already out of the Uganda Cup, Express have lost their last four games to drop to ninth position with 28 points.

Fortunately, the tally is still 10 points more than Wakiso who occupy the final relegation spot meaning there is still no immediate threat of being drawn into a relegation battle.

Vipers will have taken note of the developments at Express and look to pounced ahead of their top of the table clash with Nec next week.

They also returned to winning ways with Karim Watambala scoring in the 1-0 win over Maroons at Kitende to move to 52 points.