Vipers make giant step in double pursuit

Vipers SC stayed on course for a first ever league and cup double after dispatching Wakiso Giants to reach the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso yesterday.

The Venoms won 3-1 with Yunus Sentamu scoring a double while Bobosi Byaruhanga got the opener against the run of play with a half volley across the face of goal after a fine through ball by Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye.

The latter got the nod ahead of Bright Anukani in Vipers' attacking midfield role and was instrumental to Vipers' threats going forward in the early stages as Wakiso threatened to get the opening goal with Moses Aliro hitting the cross bar after a fine team move.

Milton Karisa then helped Vipers get the all important second with a weaving run before showing compusre for Sentamu to dispatch the second goal eight minutes after restart.

Sentamu then camly slotted in a second before substitute scored the consolation goal for Wakiso who threatened a late fightback.

But Vipers who are the reigning champions are now favourites for a third title with nine-time Uganda Cup champions SC Villa hosting a high flying Bul FC team that is fourth in the league for a place in the semifinals.

Villa still have attention on the league with their place in the Uganda Premier League still uncertain.

The other slot available is that involving Mbarara City and popular third division side Mbale Heroes who meet on Wednesday.

This is after another third division side Booma recorded 2-1 win on Saturday over a Maroons side that is on the verge of sealing a return to the topflight league.

Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal results

Wakiso Giants 1-3 Vipers

Booma 2-1 Maroons

Today

SC Villa vs BUL – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Wednesday April 27