Vipers make valid double statement

League table-topping Vipers didn’t just settle the score with old foes SC Villa in Monday night’s gritty 1-0 win in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals - they flexed their muscles, flaunted their enviable squad depth, and reminded everyone why they remain the team to beat.

On a tense night at Kitende, the Venoms proved they could shift through the gears when it mattered most, grinding out a laboured victory that was just inches away from going to penalties.



For long spells, little separated the Venoms from the visiting Jogoos. But when skipper Milton Karisa - introduced at halftime - pounced with a trademark header in the dying minutes after Jean Braddy Wokorach spilled Abdul-Karim Watambala’s stinger, the tide finally turned.

Vipers, three-time Uganda Cup winners, booked a semifinal ticket alongside holders Kitara and ten-time kings KCCA.



With one eye on the league and another on the Cup, John 'Ayala' Luyinda’s men are now straddling the fine line between glory and heartbreak.

But if Monday’s win was anything to go by, Vipers’ dream of doing the double is no longer a shot in the dark - it’s within arm’s reach.

Enviable squad depth

For Vipers co-coach Fred Muhumuza, the magic lies in the depth of the squad - a treasure trove of talent and experience that’s been the backbone of Venoms’ relentless campaign.

Faced with a punishing fixture list that had them edge Nec on Holy Thursday, battle SC Villa on Easter Monday, and now brace for a tricky league encounter against Maroons in Luzira this Thursday, rotation has become both a necessity and a blessing.



"Some players are starting to feel the fatigue, but they understand the stakes. There’s no room to slow down this season. We need to recover quickly and be ready for the Maroons test,” Muhumuza revealed.



That strategic juggling act was evident on Monday night. “At left back, Enock Luyima had a knock and Derrick Ndahiro wasn’t fully fit, so we entrusted Matovu to step in. We made a tactical sacrifice with Siraje Ssentamu, choosing to go with a more offensive shape and adding Moses Waiswa further up.

"In defence, we gave Livingstone Mulondo the nod over Rogers Torach, and Denis Kiggundu stepped in for Alfred Mudekereza in goal - and he did his job well.”



According to Muhumuza, Vipers’ title dreams are built on depth, resilience, and belief.



“The bench is as strong as the starting eleven,” he stressed. “We made those changes to bring in fresh legs, and it paid off. Having this kind of squad gives us the confidence to chase both the league and the cup. We just have to keep pushing,” he added.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinals result

Vipers 1-0 SC Villa

StarTimes Uganda Premier league

Thursday

Maroons vs. Vipers, 4pm