Vipers must switch off Power Dynamos

It will be all systems go for Vipers’ Belgian gaffer Ivan Minnaert on Sunday under the glittering St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende floodlights when his side takes on Zambian giants Power Dynamos in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round first leg.

After weeks of domestic uncertainty and off-field league wrangles, Minnaert’s Venoms know there is no room for excuses - not the league fiasco, not the lack of match rhythm.

In fact, Vipers had a sparring session with league side Maroons that they won 1-0 at Kitende to fine tune for today's clash.

What matters now is delivering a venomous bite that can propel them toward the lucrative group stages.

The Ugandan champions are expected to come out of the blocks with hunger and precision, aiming to draw first blood in front of their home faithful.

Dynamos who?

Having eliminated African Stars of Namibia 2-0 on aggregate in the previous round, Vipers are expected to shift into a higher gear against a Power Dynamos side that is both unpredictable and battle-tested.

The Zambian outfit, famously known as Aba Yellow, earned their ticket to this stage the hard way - edging Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate.

Their resilience, especially in hostile Abidjan where they played much of the second half with a man advantage, underscored a team that thrives under pressure and plays with tactical discipline.

Power Dynamos are no strangers to continental football. The 1991 African Cup Winners’ Cup champions have a proud tradition of entertaining, high-tempo football and are known for their precision passing and positional play.

Under the guidance of coach Lombe Chipupu, they have rediscovered their spark, topping the Zambian MTN/FAZ Super Division last season.

That form, coupled with their continental pedigree, makes them a formidable test for Minnaert’s Vipers. Yet, for the Ugandan side, tonight is about rising to the occasion.

Allan Okello.

Okello must rise

Their creative fulcrum, Allan Okello, fresh from national team duty in Botswana and Algeria, must quickly shake off the fatigue and rediscover the attacking rhythm that saw him score 20 goals as Vipers clinched the domestic double.

Twice hapless against African Stars, Okello will now be called upon to dictate play and unlock Dynamos’ backline with his trademark precision and vision.

Minnaert is unlikely to tinker much with his winning formula.

Goalkeeper Denis Kiggundu, who has kept two successive clean sheets, is expected to retain his place ahead of Alfred Mudekereza.

The backline of Ashraf Mandela, Kevin Brady, Hillary Mukundane, and Enock Luyima will stay intact, tasked with nullifying the dynamic Dynamos forwards.

In midfield, the trio of Taddeo Lwanga, Enock Ssebagala, and Karim Watambala will provide both cover and attacking transitions.

Upfront, the lethal trio of Yunus Sentamu, Okello, and Kane Hney will shoulder the goal burden.

“We know Power Dynamos are a very organized and unpredictable side,” Minnaert admitted recently.

“They play fast, technical football and can hurt you if you give them space. But playing at home gives us the edge - our fans at Kitende make the atmosphere electric, and we want to reward them with a strong performance.”

For Vipers, the stakes are crystal clear — deliver a clinical, lethal display at home and make the return leg in Ndola a formality.

Under the lights of Kitende, Minnaert’s Venoms must sting with purpose, precision, and pride.

Caf Champions League

Second Preliminary Round

Sunday, first leg

Vipers vs. Power Dynamos, 7pm

October 24-26, second leg

Power Dynamos vs. Vipers