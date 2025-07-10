Vipers, Nec to get Shs380m headstart

Uganda’s flag bearers on the continent, Vipers and Nec have received a financial boost ahead of the 2025/26 Caf Interclub competitions, with each club set to bag about Shs380m from the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The cash support follows an announcement made during the weekend by Caf’s president Patrice Motsepe while confirming a 100 percent increase in the financial support extended to the over 130 clubs.

Last year SC Villa and Kitara earned $50,000 (approx Shs180m) despite bowing out from the preliminary stages but that amount has now doubled to $100,000.

“I am very happy with the processes underway to increase by 100% CAF’s financial contributions to each of the approximately 130 African clubs that participate in the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League and the TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup,” Motsepe stated after a Caf executive committee meeting in Morocco.

The development offers a timely lifeline to both Vipers and Nec as they prepare for what promises to be a demanding campaign. The two clubs will now have no reasons for not strengthening their squads and approach the continental stage like serious contenders.

Vipers qualified to represent in the Champions League after winning both the 2024/25 StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup. Nec will play in the Confederation Cup, a reward for finishing second in the league despite ending the season without silverware.

Busy calendar

Beyond the prize money, Caf has also released a detailed calendar for the upcoming season. The preliminary round will kick off on September 19, followed by the second preliminary round from October 17.

The group stages will run from November to February 2026, while the knockout rounds are scheduled between March and May 2026, with the finals for both competitions set to take place between May 8 and 24.

The first player registration window opens from August 1 to 31, while the second will be opened in September. The final registration window will run early next year from January 1-31.

Previous prize money breakdown

Champions: Shs14.4b

Runners-up: Shs7.2b

Semi-finalists: Shs4.32b

Quarter-finalists: Shs3.24b

3rd in group stage: Shs2.52b

4th in group stage: Shs2.52b

Preliminary stages: Shs180m

Caf 2025/26 Interclub calendar - Competition timeline

Preliminary Round: September 19–28

2nd Preliminary Round: October 17–26

Group Stage: November 21 to February 15, 2026

Quarterfinals: March 13–22, 2026

Semifinals: April 10–19, 2026