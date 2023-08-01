Vipers off to a good start, Bul eye title defence

Vipers and Prosper launched their campaign for the 2022/23 Fufa Juniors League on a positive after winning their opening games in the national playoffs that kicked off in Njeru on Monday.

The tournament returned this year after a three-year hiatus due to Covid.

Omar Muzungu and a double by Yusuf Ssebumpenje in either half, including a 72nd minute, saw Prosper overcome Friends of Soccer 3-1.

In the second match, 2015/16 and the 2017/18 champion Vipers fought hard to defeat Mbarara SA 2-1 through goals by Reagan Ssekisambu and Frank Ssekanjako.

Prosper took an early lead on the table ahead of Vipers due to a superior goals difference.

In the other game, defending champions Bul will try to become the first team to defend their trophy when they take on the already wounded Mbarara.

Bul broke into the ranks when they won their first official competitive trophy in the 2018/19 edition after beating KCCA in the final at Njeru.

The team’s coach Dan Kabale believes that his boys are drawing inspiration from the buoyant 2018 squad that delivered the holy grail.

“We’re the defending champions from the last edition in 2019, and we’re glad to be back to the nationals,” Kabale said ahead of their opening game.

Kabale says that these players have inspired the current crop to go for gold.

“The current crop of players is inspired by the players who were promoted to the senior team and want to replicate that achievement,” the coach believes.

Among the successful players who were later on promoted include the trio of Hillary Onek, defender Reagan Kalyoowa, Simon Oketch, Martin Aprem and Owen Mukisa, who were instrumental in the senior team’s Uganda Cup in 2022.

Fufa Juniors League

Results

Prosper SA 3-1 Friends of Soccer

Vipers 2-1 Mbarara SA

Tuesday fixtures

Vipers vs. Friends of Soccer