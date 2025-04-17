Vipers open five-point lead over Nec in title race

Allan Okello delivered a captain’s performance as StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders Vipers SC comfortably brushed aside second-placed Nec with a 3-1 victory at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, on Thursday.

The skipper orchestrated proceedings, first setting up Hillary Mukundane with a pinpoint freekick delivery in the 22nd minute, before getting on the scoresheet himself – calmly converting a Yunus Sentamu assist three minutes before the break.

Isaac Ogwang then capped off a dominant first-half display, latching onto Karim Watambala’s pass to fire home Vipers’ third in stoppage time, sending the hosts into the interval with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Nec salvaged some pride late on when Paul Mucureezi converted from the spot after James Jarieko was brought down in the box six minutes from time.