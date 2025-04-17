Hello

Vipers open five-point lead over Nec in title race

Allan Okello ran the show again. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE 

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

Allan Okello delivered a captain’s performance as StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders Vipers SC comfortably brushed aside second-placed Nec with a 3-1 victory at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, on Thursday.

The skipper orchestrated proceedings, first setting up Hillary Mukundane with a pinpoint freekick delivery in the 22nd minute, before getting on the scoresheet himself – calmly converting a Yunus Sentamu assist three minutes before the break.

Isaac Ogwang then capped off a dominant first-half display, latching onto Karim Watambala’s pass to fire home Vipers’ third in stoppage time, sending the hosts into the interval with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Nec salvaged some pride late on when Paul Mucureezi converted from the spot after James Jarieko was brought down in the box six minutes from time.

The result, Vipers’ 17th win in 24 outings, sees the Venoms stretch their lead at the top to five points over NEC, sitting pretty with 56 points as the title race gathers pace.

