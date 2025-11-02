Vipers open season with victory in Entebbe

Defending champions Vipers SC got their StarTimes Uganda Premier League title defence off to a winning start with a 1–0 triumph over Entebbe UPPC at Bugonga Fisheries Ground on Saturday.

On the same day, Nec also earned their first victory of the season by the same scoreline away to Mbarara City at Rwamwanja Stadium in Kamwenge.

At the Fisheries Ground, Abdulkarim Watambala’s 62nd-minute strike separated the sides after substitute Yunus Sentamu – who replaced captain Milton Karisa at the break – teed him up with a neat assist.

The Venoms had earlier spurned a golden chance when Karisa missed an open net in the first half, but Watambala’s composed finish ensured a positive beginning for coach Jacky Ivan Minnaert’s side.

Goalkeeper Alfred Macumu Mudekereza was named Man of the Match after several key interventions that preserved the clean sheet.

The result left Vipers on three points from their first outing, while Entebbe UPPC – impressive in their debut top-flight campaign – moved to fifth on seven points after two wins, a draw and two defeats.

In Kamwenge, Allan Mugalu’s 54th-minute goal earned Nec a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Mbarara City.

The forward, later booked, was decisive in a contest that produced six yellow cards. Hudson Mbalire took home the Man of the Match accolade.

The win lifted NEC to 11th on five points, easing them out of the relegation zone, while Mbarara City stayed second from bottom.