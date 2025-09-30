Vipers plot to deflate unpredictable Power Dynamos

Vipers coach Ivan Minnaert has turned his full focus to the upcoming Caf Champions League second preliminary round showdown against Zambia’s Power Dynamos, a tie that promises to be a real litmus test for the Ugandan side's continental ambitions.



The Venoms will host the Zambian giants at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende between October 17-18, before travelling to Kitwe for the decisive return leg a week later. The aggregate winner will progress to the lucrative group stages of Africa’s premier club competition.



Minnaert is under no illusions about the challenge ahead, especially after Dynamos showed resilience in ejecting Ivorian powerhouse ASEC Mimosas.

The Zambian side edged through on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw—Dynamos winning 1-0 at home before losing by the same scoreline in Abidjan, where ASEC were reduced to 10 men after Seydou Sacko’s 64th-minute dismissal. Dynamos kept their nerve in the shootout, converting all five of their penalties while ASEC faltered once.



Vipers, on the other hand, advanced after a composed 2-0 aggregate win over Namibia’s African Stars. A goal in each leg was enough to ensure safe passage, and while the performance wasn’t entirely fluent, Minnaert believes it was a justified result.



“If you see the two games, you see that we deserved to win and go to the second round,” he said. “Karisa (Milton) was disappointed not to start, but I told him he would come in and make an impact - and he did. This is what I expect from my players,” Minnaert revealed.

League distraction



Despite their progress on the continent, the club's domestic situation remains unsettled. Vipers, alongside SC Villa and Nec, are yet to confirm their participation in the newly proposed Uganda Premier League format, citing its vagueness and lack of clarity.

The duo notably boycotted Saturday’s joint press conference meant to rally support for a league double-header featuring Vipers vs Kitara and KCCA vs SC Villa at Namboole on Saturday.



Nonetheless, Minnaert remains focused. “We have no league games, so we will use the time to prepare. The Fifa break will take some players, but we will continue to train. The most important thing is that we qualified,” he stated.



Vipers are eyeing a return to the group stages for the first time since 2023, when under then-coach Roberto Oliveira “Robertinho”, they knocked out Real de Bangui (Central African Republic) and five-time African champions TP Mazembe of DR Congo - a feat they are eager to replicate.



With a burning ambition, and Minnaert's steady hand on the tiller, Vipers are quietly plotting to tame the unpredictable Aba Yellow of Kitwe.

Caf Champions League

Second preliminary round