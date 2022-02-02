Vipers push for leadership after URA narrow title gap

Villa’s Nicholas Kabonge (C) takes on two Viper players Paul Willa (R) and Siraje Ssentamu last season. The two local footballing giants lock horns today. Photo/Eddie Chicco

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Another flashpoint occurred in the 2017/2018 season when Villa fans vandalized a section of the away stand at Kitende

The Vipers-SC Villa game has grown to become one of the fixtures to look out for during the season since an altercation between the rival fans in Buikwe in the 2012/13 season.
Another flashpoint occurred in the 2017/2018 season when Villa fans vandalized a section of the away stand at Kitende.
The return of fans into stadiums for the first time in two years following the Covid-19 lockdown will consequently be a major talking point when the two teams face at Kitende this afternoon for their rescheduled first round Starttimes Uganda Premier League clash.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.