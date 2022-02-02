Vipers push for leadership after URA narrow title gap

The Vipers-SC Villa game has grown to become one of the fixtures to look out for during the season since an altercation between the rival fans in Buikwe in the 2012/13 season.

Another flashpoint occurred in the 2017/2018 season when Villa fans vandalized a section of the away stand at Kitende.

The return of fans into stadiums for the first time in two years following the Covid-19 lockdown will consequently be a major talking point when the two teams face at Kitende this afternoon for their rescheduled first round Starttimes Uganda Premier League clash.

The two teams, however, have contrasting ambitions with record 16-time league champions Villa still looking for stability while Vipers can go top for at least 24 hours with victory.

“It is a big game because of the profile of SC Villa and Vipers is one of the teams which usually competes for titles. But we have prepared the team to try and win the game because we don’t have major injury concerns,” SC Villa assistant head coach Jackson Magera said of today’s game.

An inconsistent season thus far has however left them 11th on the 16-team log with just 16 points as they play the 15th and final first round game.