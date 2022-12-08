Vipers ride on home comfort to return to summit

Everything seems to move according to the script when Roberto Oliveira's Vipers are at their St Mary's Stadium, Kitende fortress.

The reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions didn't need injured protagonist Yunus Sentamu or even to engage a second gear to crush whipping boys Onduparaka 4-0 on Wednesday to climb top of the table with 23 points from 11 matches.

Yes, Onduparaka, even after hiring coach Steven Bogere on Tuesday to halt the winningless run, looked dejected but the elegance with which the hosts pummelled them last evening said much about their potential to retain the league title.

After an avalanche of attacks, Vipers yielded a penalty when Onduparaka defenders were forced to handle the ball in the box.

Midfielder Bright Anukani stepped up to slot the resultant penalty with composure past Onduparaka goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga on 23 minutes.

His teammate Karim Watambala had bargained to take that chance but instructions from the bench stuck with Anukani.

In a quick response, Watambala initiated an attack from deep midfield, that in no time he pounced at unmarked within six yards, to finish off for Vipers second goal - separated by a minute.

The Venoms, reeling from a 1-0 away loss to Gaddafi on Sunday, were now in cruise control and plotted to kill off a blunt opponent that turned to damage control.

Against a shoddy traveller like Ondu, Vipers fans anxiously waited for a goal from Congolese import Dacy Mbaka and his replacement Cromwell Rwothomio which unfortunately is yet to come.

Substitute Ibrahim Orit, on for lukewarm midfielder Marvin Youngman, extended the home side's lead cushion to 3-0 on 77 minutes with a thunderbolt after being put in motion by Watambala.

After another commanding display for the five-time League kings, Watambala was withdrawn for Congolese holding midfielder Olivier Osomba who immediately set up Rwothomio, missing narrowly with his bicycle kick.

The Venoms, aware that goal difference may be crucial in this tightly-contested league season, wrapped up the mauling with

Rwothomio atoning for his sin and setting up skipper Milton Karisa for the fourth in added time.

Indeed, the Kitende side are tied on 23 points with second placed Bul but prevail because being four goals mightier.

Vanquished Caterpillars remain rock bottom with a paltry two points from 11 matches ahead of their return to Green Light Stadium in Arua after a five-match hosting absence.

They host Maroons on Sunday while Vipers travel to Wankulukuku to face Express next Wednesday.

Resurgent Villa

In Lira, striker Seif Batte netted for Nelson Magera's SC Villa in the 82nd minute to accrue a 1-0 victory over hard fighting Blacks Power.

Villa, now fifth with 20 points from 11 matches, had beaten Maroons by the same scoreline just days earlier at the same Akibua Stadium-Lira venue.

The Prison Warders rose from that defeat to tame Gaddafi 1-0 at Luzira Grounds yesterday courtesy of Fred Amaku 's 80th minute strike.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Vipers 4-0 Onduparaka

Maroons 1-0 Gaddafi

Blacks Power 0-1 SC Villa

Friday

KCCA vs. Express, 4pm (Lugogo)

Wakiso Giants vs. Busoga United, 2pm (Wakissha)