Vipers SC appoint Belgian Minnaert as head coach

Vipers Sports Club have contracted and unveiled massively experienced Belgian tactician, Ivan Jacky Minnaert as the new head coach on a permanent basis.

The 58-year-old has been secured on a long term contract at the club.

He will be assisted by the duo of John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda and Fred Muhumuza, who were in charge of the team in the 2024/25 season. The two, who guided the Venoms to a domestic double, will stay on as assistants, working closely with the new gaffer.

Minnaert joins from Liberian Premier League outfit Fassell Football Club, which he guided to the Championship last season, beating the nearest opponent, Heaven Eleven FC by 11 points.

Previously, he also worked with Libyan top-flight outfit Al-ttihad Tripoli, which he helped to the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign.

Among the other teams managed include Union Estepona CF and CD San Roque in Spain, Malian side Djoliba AC, Kenya’s AFC Leopards and Rwanda Premier League side Rayon Sport FC across two separate spells.

His African experience has also seen him manage in Guinea Conakry at AS Kaloum Star, at Rwanda’s Mukura Victory FC and at South African side Black Leopards FC.

Minnaert also holds a UEFA Pro License, which is the highest coaching qualification.