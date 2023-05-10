Vipers see Stars, refuse to go top

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League title will be decided by the top three teams, all weak, running out of matches.

Vipers were totally unrecognisable and blunt as they wasted a glorious chance to go top of the log on Tuesday in the 1-0 loss to a resolute Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba.

Alex Isabirye's Venoms stayed second on 45 points from 24 matches and couldn't dislodge leaders SC Villa (46) that surprisingly crawled to the summit.

Vipers are tied on points with third placed KCCA, their Friday victims, which has cast their league competition and anticipation into a state of despair.

No one wants to win the league title, it seems, but the diminished competition level also calls for reform.

Asaph Mwebaze's Soltilo Bright Stars didn't need to do much to de-fang Vipers.

They sat back in numbers and waited for a coordinated counterattack. It worked.

On 62 minutes, Bright Stars forward Emmanuel Loki pounced on a loose ball after Vipers defence failed to deal with Noordin Bunjo's corner to put the hosts in the lead.

The visitors agonisingly watched on as Karim Watambala and Abubakar Lawal hit the woodwork.

The chances were far and few and Soltilo Bright Stars were not willing to give the Venoms any chance.

In fact, their custodian Hassan Matovu was awarded the man-of-the-match gong for keeping Vipers forwards Milton Karisa and Karim Ndugwa at bay.

"They defended too deep which is not what we know them for.That said, Vipers is playing too many matches without getting proper recovery period," Vipers deputy coach Richard Wasswa revealed.

After Tuesday's loss, Vipers will embark on an energy sapping journey to Arua to face relegation bound Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium on Friday.

Ready for another rap

Victory lifted the Stars from ninth to sixth on the table with 36 points from 25 matches.

"Our target is to finish among the top five teams this season.We have achieved this because we have been working together as a team," Mwebaze said.

Early next week, the two teams will face off in a double-legged Stanbic Uganda Cup affair and Mwebaze believes they have now got the antidote for the Venoms.

"The result has given us a plan and confidence to take to them when we meet for the Uganda Cup.We are ready," he roared.

Tamale impregnable

The Maroons once again had to thank goalkeeper Simon Tamale for the goalless draw with Gaddafi at Kakindu.

He registered his 11th clean sheet of the season as the Prison Warders stayed fifth with 37 points from 25 matches

Wasswa Bbosa's Gaddafi remained 11th in a mixed season that has seen them collect 30 points.

This afternoon, fourth placed Arua Hill, with 37 points from 24 matches, visit Bul who are eighth on the log who are fourth with 33 points.

Bul, under Simeone Masaba, are still searching for their first victory in the league this year.

"There was some improvement in that last game (Wakiso Giants draw) because we managed to seal the backline and kept a clean sheet," Masaba told Daily Monitor.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 Vipers

Gaddafi 0-0 Maroons

Wednesday

Bul vs. Arua Hill, 4pm (Njeru) Live on Fufa TV

Friday