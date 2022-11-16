Vipers shoot up, duo in first wins

It was far from a coherent display at Kitende but reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC will be content they are at least getting their winning mentality back.

Their slim 1-0 victory over Arua Hill, who were losing on the bounce by the same score line, on Tuesday was the first time this season the Venoms were winning successively.

The win, coming courtesy of captain Milton Karisa's second goal of the campaign, lifted the champions from ninth to fifth on the log.

At 11 points from six games, the Venoms are now within three points of joint leaders Bul and Wakiso Giants, who have each played one game more.

Vipers only downside was defender Ashraf Mandela being rushed in ambulance to hospital midway the first half after an aerial collision with Arua Hill forward Rashid Kawawa.

Arua Hill's resilience was broken on 19 minutes when Vipers midfielder Bright Anukani threaded a through ball for forward Karisa to chip home past visiting goalkeeper Richard Anyama.

Coach Livingston Mbabazi's Arua Hill drop to seventh on 10 points after six games.

At Kavumba Recreation Ground, Innocent Kitimbo and Nelson Senkatuka were on target as Soltilo Bright Stars registered their first win of the season in eight attempts.

Dominic Abonga's first half ferocious drive for Onduparaka was only good for a consolation in their 2-1 defeat.