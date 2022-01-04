Vipers slither into unpredictable Arua

Hitting the nets. Yunus Sentamu is one of the trident attack of Caesar Manzoki and Jamil Kariisa that the Kongolo will be wary of. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Brazilian Oliviera is elated to have the team clicking and gelling in the way he wants it, adding it now makes the Venoms a hard team to beat.
  • Roberto Oliviera’s Vipers, that whitewashed UPDF 7-2 on the same day at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende to go to 29 points – one better than KCCA after 12 matches – are in Arua this afternoon seeking to write their own story and return to Wakiso with a cushion raised over KCCA.

At the moment, stories and results emanating from Arua City seem to have a huge bearing on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title destination.
On December 27, hirthetho log leaders KCCA surrendered their status to Vipers after their match with Onduparaka was aborted in the 95th minute with their potential winning penalty not taken due to chaotic scenes.

