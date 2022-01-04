Vipers slither into unpredictable Arua

At the moment, stories and results emanating from Arua City seem to have a huge bearing on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title destination.

On December 27, hirthetho log leaders KCCA surrendered their status to Vipers after their match with Onduparaka was aborted in the 95th minute with their potential winning penalty not taken due to chaotic scenes.

Roberto Oliviera’s Vipers, that whitewashed UPDF 7-2 on the same day at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende to go to 29 points – one better than KCCA after 12 matches – are in Arua this afternoon seeking to write their own story and return to Wakiso with a cushion raised over KCCA.

They visit Livingston Mbabazi’s Arua Hill at the Barifa Stadium where only KCCA has managed to escape with victory this season.

Byaruhanga ready for challenge

Vipers midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga said they have been briefed about the Kongolo threat and the charged atmosphere that awaits them, insisting they are ready to take the bull by its horns.

“We are going to attack them from the start and try to avoid their long balls in our defence. Their major strength is a good three-man striking force (composed of Robert Eseru, Samuel Ssekamatte and Alfred Leku) that use their big bodies to bully the defenders,” said the Fufa Player of the Year.

Vipers have scored the most goals this season (30) and conceded the third least (11) and Byaruhanga has contributed three collector’s item goals on that tally - against UPDF, KCCA and Mbarara City.

Brazilian Oliviera is elated to have the team clicking and gelling in the way he wants it, adding it now makes the Venoms a hard team to beat.

“My players understand the new philosophy. It has not been easy getting to this stage but I’m glad we are now playing as a team,” he said.

Arua Hill, fifth in the table with 21 points from13 games, are reeling from a 4-0 obliteration by Bul at Bugembe and would want to overcome the trauma immediately.

“Everything was a mess. We didn’t defend well and the boys couldn’t run upfront. We just failed to manage the game in all aspects but we need a quick reaction,” Arua Hill deputy coach Sadiq Sempigi reacted after the match.

Villa, URA seek New Year fortunes