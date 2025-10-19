Vipers stare at daunting fixture pile-up

Vipers' uncompromising stance on the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) format bred a congested fixture calendar that threatens to test their endurance, squad depth and championship credentials once they finally return to domestic action.

The reigning champions, who are still embroiled in a high-stakes Caf Champions League tie against Zambia’s Power Dynamos, now face a daunting reality back home.

After boycotting their fixture against Kitara at Namboole in protest of the now-abandoned UPL format, and missing another against Calvary due to continental engagements, the Venoms’ calendar has become a jigsaw puzzle that the league secretariat must urgently solve.

The situation has been compounded by the postponement of their match against UPDF, initially scheduled for Saturday at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, as Vipers will be in Kitwe for the return leg against Dynamos.

With the rest of the league already heading into match day four, Ivan Minnaert’s men could find themselves several games behind - and the backlog will soon bite.

UPL bosses on spot

Fufa’s U-turn on the controversial reforms - after immense backlash from clubs and fans - restored the traditional home-and-away format and reinstated clubs’ rights to host-match revenues.

However, Fufa President Moses Magogo maintained that the league would continue from where it had left off.

That ruling means the UPL Secretariat must first pronounce itself on the forfeited Kitara vs. Vipers match before drawing a new roadmap to reintegrate the Venoms into the running schedule.

Depending on that decision, Vipers could either be awarded a loss for their no-show at Namboole or granted a replay, both scenarios carrying significant implications for their title defence.

For President Lawrence Mulindwa, the saga is a bitter vindication of his earlier warnings. He had vowed that Vipers would not take part in a “prematurely introduced” format, and indeed stood by his word even as 15 of the 16 clubs reluctantly agreed to play.

When the Venoms finally resume league action, they will have to navigate a flurry of games in quick succession to catch up with the rest of the pack.

Yet, with their pedigree, depth, and continental momentum, few would bet against them roaring back into contention.

The league defending champions remain heavy favourites to retain their crown — and when they finally return, expect them to come out of the blocks firing on all cylinders.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Matchday 4 fixtures

Wednesday

Lugazi vs. URA - Najjembe Stadium, Maroons vs. Calvary - Luzira

Thursday

Bul vs. Buhimba Saints - Njeru

Express vs. KCCA - Nakivubo

Friday

Kitara vs. Mbarara City - Butema

SC Villa vs. Police - Kadiba

Saturday

Entebbe UPPC vs. NEC - Bugonga