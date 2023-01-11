Vipers stick to Brazilians in dugout

Vipers were in a haste to appoint a new coach that could produce three tangible results at a go.

In vastly experienced Brazilian Roberto Luiz Bianchi Pelliser a.k.a Beto Bianchi, they seemed to have found a perfect fit.

While unveiling the 56-year-old coach yesterday at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende, an elated club president Lawrence Mulindwa revealed they had finally got the ideal man to replace departed Roberto Oliveira.

"As a club, life had to continue when Oliveira left (to join Simba in December). We believe in free mobility of labour for players and coaches just as we allow free entry.

"We needed a coach who is proactive, self-motivated, professional in all aspects and ready to push Vipers at the next level - the continental level," he told Daily Monitor.

Vipers, third on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table and gearing up for the Caf Champions League group matches against Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Horoya (Guinea) and Simba (Tanzania) next month.

Mulindwa did not mince his words whilst making it known to Bianchi and his Spanish assistant Roberto Martinez that Vipers ultimate targets remain retraining the league title and making it out of the Caf Champions League group stage.

"We needed a coach ready to build the team and compete, retain the league and push in the Caf Champions League. We are there not to participate but to move to the quarters.

“That said, we want a coach to give us joy with attractive football, have a coaching style and philosophy and also build a winning mentality in the players," Mulindwa asserted.

He cautioned the new technical team against having a divided dressing room and tasked them to spread their wings to helping Ugandan football to grow at large.

Mulindwa, who retained goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha and returned Richard Wasswa as second assistant, maintained his preference for foreign coach over indigenous gaffers is down to their global appeal and experience.

Bianchi who?

A former defender with Spanish roots, Bianchi has coached in Belgium, Spain Middle East and Africa in the last 19 years.

His notable landmark was with the Angolan national team that he handled in 2017 after a commendable shift at local giants Petro de Luanda.

The Uefa Pro and Caf A licensed coach was unequivocal when pledging to lift Vipers to another level.

"I thank Vipers management for choosing my work because there was a lot of competition. We know of the quality of Vipers players and the president has given me the Champions League task, it will be tough but we will try,” he said.

“I hope coming to Uganda will be a success but it will be a lot of work for me.”

He was handed a two-year-renewable contract by a club that hasn't had any of their other foreign coaches; Ambrose Chikuma,Miguel Da Costa, Micheal Ouma, Javier Martinez or Oliveira run one down.

"I have left an improvement at alm the club's I have been to and have helped players at their national teams.

"I have a lot of knowledge about African football and when Vipers contacted me, I made research and watched many of their matches and came to a conclusion that we can be successful here,” Bianchi said as Martinez translated.