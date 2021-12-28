Vipers top after Ondu-KCCA farce

Top of the rest. Vipers players join Milton Karisa (second-left) in celebrating his 7th minute strike that stretched UPDF on December 27, 2021. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

JtRavpz3_400x400

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has come under much criticism for its joyride approach to sanctions but they have their work cut out on this one.
  • Where players and fans take the game back to the 1980s with their reaction to a call, there is very little to empathise with even if the call was controversial. A protest that degenerate to that level is against the beautiful game, not the ref’s call

Vipers surged to the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League but not in a manner they would have anticipated.
Having started matchday 13 on 26 points, two behind KCCA, the Venoms did their part in ruthlessly disarming UPDF in a 7-2 thrashing at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.