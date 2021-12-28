Vipers top after Ondu-KCCA farce

Vipers surged to the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League but not in a manner they would have anticipated.

Having started matchday 13 on 26 points, two behind KCCA, the Venoms did their part in ruthlessly disarming UPDF in a 7-2 thrashing at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday.

That, however, was hardly the biggest point of discussion; instead in Arua, KCCA’s game away to Onduparaka was aborted deep into the final minutes of the game.

Referee Ronald Madanda awarded KCCA a penalty for a foul with the scores level at 2-2 and the clock ticking to its final seconds.

Onduparaka players strongly protested the decision, shoving the referee and his assistants, soon to be joined by fans who pelted objects at the match officials.

With the situation failing to return to normalcy, the game was called off with the referees and KCCA players escorted out of the Greenlight Stadium under a cloud of teargas amid tight security.

The remaining minutes of the game are expected to be played out this morning with hefty fines and suspensions expected to be dished out.

First half controversy

Earlier, Onduparaka had themselves benefited from a controversial penalty call in first half added time when Madanda adjudged KCCA’s Ashraf Mugume to have handled in the forbidden area.

Mohammad Shaban converted that one amid KCCA protestations to level the scores after goals from Usama Arafat and a bullet Sadat Anaku header had given them a 2-1 lead off Rashid Okocha’s long range volley.

In Kitende a first half biltz from Vipers saw them lead UPDF 6-0 with Caesar Manzoki scoring two fine headers to take his tally to a league leading eight goals this season.

He is followed by strike partner Yunus Sentamu, who tapped home his seventh of the season after fine world from Aziz Kayondo.

Milton Karisa and Bright Anukani also got in on the act, the latter after good interplay that also involved Sentamu.