Vipers top after Ondu-KCCA farce
What you need to know:
- The Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel has come under much criticism for its joyride approach to sanctions but they have their work cut out on this one.
- Where players and fans take the game back to the 1980s with their reaction to a call, there is very little to empathise with even if the call was controversial. A protest that degenerate to that level is against the beautiful game, not the ref’s call
Vipers surged to the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League but not in a manner they would have anticipated.
Having started matchday 13 on 26 points, two behind KCCA, the Venoms did their part in ruthlessly disarming UPDF in a 7-2 thrashing at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday.
That, however, was hardly the biggest point of discussion; instead in Arua, KCCA’s game away to Onduparaka was aborted deep into the final minutes of the game.
Referee Ronald Madanda awarded KCCA a penalty for a foul with the scores level at 2-2 and the clock ticking to its final seconds.
Onduparaka players strongly protested the decision, shoving the referee and his assistants, soon to be joined by fans who pelted objects at the match officials.
With the situation failing to return to normalcy, the game was called off with the referees and KCCA players escorted out of the Greenlight Stadium under a cloud of teargas amid tight security.
The remaining minutes of the game are expected to be played out this morning with hefty fines and suspensions expected to be dished out.
First half controversy
Earlier, Onduparaka had themselves benefited from a controversial penalty call in first half added time when Madanda adjudged KCCA’s Ashraf Mugume to have handled in the forbidden area.
Mohammad Shaban converted that one amid KCCA protestations to level the scores after goals from Usama Arafat and a bullet Sadat Anaku header had given them a 2-1 lead off Rashid Okocha’s long range volley.
In Kitende a first half biltz from Vipers saw them lead UPDF 6-0 with Caesar Manzoki scoring two fine headers to take his tally to a league leading eight goals this season.
He is followed by strike partner Yunus Sentamu, who tapped home his seventh of the season after fine world from Aziz Kayondo.
Milton Karisa and Bright Anukani also got in on the act, the latter after good interplay that also involved Sentamu.
Goals from Yasin Sabir and Salim Hood then threatened to bring the game to life before that thought was emphatically put to bed by a trademark thunderbolt from Bobosi Byaruhanga.
The result puts vipers on 29 points after 12 games while KCCA are on 28 points as they await to conclude the remaining minutes expected to be played out this morning.