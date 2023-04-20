Vipers trim gap on wasteful Villa

It felt like a pivotal day in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race as half of the SC Villa team fell to their knees at full-time.

Arua Hill's 1-0 victory over the table leaders at Wankulukuku on Wednesday qualifies to be a shock result. Villa struck the woodwork thrice in the second half.

It ended Villa's unbeaten streak at nine games as chasers Vipers won 1-0 at UPDF while KCCA, under an interim coach in Badru Kaddu, lost 2-0 at URA.

Villa remain on 43 points but the Venoms reduced the gap on the leaders to eight points while KCCA are second on 38.

It's going to be a thrilling finish as the three sides still have to each other between now and June.

SC Villa visit KCCA on Sundaywith former Cranes forward Jackson Mayanja taking charge of the latter on an interim basis.

Reigning kings Vipers will host URA as they bid to close in on SC Villa before the two face-off at Wankulukuku stadium next Wednesday.

An early own goal from UPDF goalkeeper Derrick Were gave Vipers took the five-time league winners to 35 points from 18 matches with three games in hand.

Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF are back in the relegation dogfight with sit three points separating them from the red zone.

KCCA self destruction

The rot at Lugogo continued when the 13-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League put up a no show against URA.

With fitness coach Kaddu trying to imitate what his hitherto boss Morley Byekwaso did, KCCA looked out of sorts as they left-back Erick Ssenjobe and forward Alfred Leku scored for URA in the 2-0 victory.

URA that started on a wrong foot are now fourth with 33 points from 22 points.

"We got many scoring chances but still our players couldn't put them away, hope they can improve in the next match," Kaddu laboured to explain.

Reports indicate that Mayanja will prowl the dugout against SC Villa on an interim basis on Sunday but most KCCA fans still demand for a consummate managerial shift that will lift the club from the ruins.

Byekwaso talked about the player power and insubordination as reasons that forced him out on Sunday after a regrettable two and half years reign and it was apparent with the club administrative unit thrown to the spotlight.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

SC Villla 0-1 Arua Hill

UPDF 0-1 Vipers