Vipers, URA set the pace, KCCA gain revenge on SC Villa

By Denis Bbosa

A five-point cushion separates joint leaders Vipers and URA from a seemingly yielding chasing pack with 12 rounds to play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

Third-placed Express will need consistency to keep pace but after being held 1-1 by Mbarara City at home on Saturday just days after the stalemate with SC Villa in Bombo, consistency is a luxury.

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Kavumba to face Soltilo Bright Stars, Express coach Wasswa Bbosa preached of arresting the blip and not giving up the chase.

“The most important thing is we picked a point and also we are still in the title hunt because we have only played three second round games,” Bbosa said.

New recruit Martin Kizza gave the Red Eagles the lead and belief in 47th minute before a lapse in defence bred Henry Kitengenyi’s 72nd minute equaliser.

“All we have to do is to be more aggressive to be able to have more chances which we should also convert. We now shift our focus to the Bright Stars away game with the mindset of getting three points and getting back into contention,” the Express gaffer promised.

Ssimbwa’s Midas touch

At the moment, almost everything UPL Coach of the Month for March Sam Ssimbwa touches turns golden. His URA, tied on 42 points with leaders Vipers, didn’t require brutal force to extinguish Bul at Ndejje on Friday.

Brian Majwega curled in a free-kick just before the half-hour mark, but Bul responded fast. However, when skipper Shafiq Kagimu upped his game on 57 minutes, striker Cromwel Rwothomio’s third was only a confirmation.

“Winning home and away against Bul is a positive for us because it has not happened while I was here,” Ssimbwa said.

“We’re worried about the injuries to key players because it cost us against Express and it is SC Villa next on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, it was a chess game between arch-rivals KCCA and SC Villa last afternoon at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium until the 75th minute when substitute Charles Lwanga decided the contest.

Lwanga avenged his acrimonious departure from Villa Park by capitalising on left-back Derrick Ndahiro mistake to shoot past Saudi Jeni in goal.

It was also a perfect vengeance for Morley Byekwaso’s side that lost the first leg 2-1 in Bombo. The Kasasiro Boys returned to fourth in the table on 33 points but are nine behind leaders Vipers.

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com