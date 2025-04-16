Vipers vs. Nec: A real title decider

It’s sink or swim time in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as championship mettle faces its sternest test yet.

Table leaders Vipers, boasting 53 points from 23 matches under the shrewd guidance of John 'Ayala' Luyinda, welcome a fired-up Nec - just two points adrift - led by the ever-animated Hussein Mbalangu, in a top-of-the-table showdown that screams title decider.

This two-horse race has boiled down to fine margins.

Vipers' once-comfortable four-point cushion was slashed to two after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Express at Nakivubo, while Nec kept their title hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kitara.

Now, with seven games left, every point is golden, and this clash is as tight as they come - too close to call, with neither side able to afford a misstep.

But this isn't just any top-of-the-table clash - it is a grudge match. Vipers are itching for revenge after being humbled 3-1 by Nec on October 15 at Lugogo - one of only two losses the Venoms have suffered all season.

A lot has changed since then, not least Luyinda shaping his side into a gritty, near-unbeatable outfit at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Their recent comeback against Express showed real steel - steel they will need again against a Nec side that won’t go quietly.

Eyes on Mucureezi

Star forward Allan Okello, with 15 goals to his name, will carry Vipers' hopes of breaking Nec’s resistance.

For Mbalangu’s side, the burden falls on former Vipers attacker Paul Mucureezi, a man who seems to thrive when facing his former employers.

With eight goals so far and a history of haunting Vipers - whether in KCCA, Mbarara City, or Kitara colours - Mucureezi may be the man to tip the scales.

Allan Okello has been at the centre of everything good at Vipers this season.

However, Nec will have to do without the flair of Enock Ssebagala, who saw red against Kitara. That puts even more pressure on Mucureezi to deliver - because if he doesn’t, the title dream may start to slip through their fingers.

Razor-thin title bend

As the dust begins to settle and the finish line comes into sharper focus, the title run-in is taking shape - albeit with a treacherous path ahead for both contenders.

Vipers, with their eyes firmly on the prize, must still navigate a series of dicey fixtures against the unpredictable Maroons, relegation-fighting Mbale Heroes, resilient Bul, title-chasing Kitara, and the ever-stubborn Bright Stars.

On the flip side, Nec's route to glory is no less demanding. They are lined up to face Mbale Heroes, Mbarara City, Bul, Bright Stars, a revitalized SC Villa, and URA - all capable of turning the tide on any given day.

It's a gauntlet that will test every ounce of resolve, depth, and tactical mettle.

Thursday’s showdown, therefore, carries more than just three points. It is the game that could tilt the scales in what’s proving to be a razor-thin title race.

The side that snatches victory and the bragging rights will not only take psychological command but also gain the momentum to dictate the rest of this title bend.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday at 7pm

Vipers vs. Nec

Vipers next matches

24/04/25: Maroons vs. Vipers

29/04/25: Vipers vs. UPDF

09/05/25: Vipers vs. Mbale Heroes

14/05/25: Bul vs. Vipers

17/05/25: Kitara vs. Vipers

24/05/25: Vipers vs. Bright Stars

Nec next matches