Vipers weigh Shs2.4bn Caf Champions League miss

Vipers' dream of another continental adventure went up in smoke on Friday afternoon in Ndola, Zambia, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Power Dynamos - bowing out of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.

Just 90 minutes stood between the Ugandan champions and a lucrative group stage berth worth $700,000 (Shs2.4bn), but the Venoms froze when it mattered most.



After falling 2-1 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende five days earlier, Vipers needed a statement performance in the return leg. Instead, they offered timidity and tactical confusion - exposing both the players and their Belgian coach Ivan Jacky Minnaert to fierce scrutiny.

Four official matches into his tenure at Kitende, and already the gaffer finds himself on trial. His credentials to lift the Venoms to the heights envisioned by club president Lawrence Mulindwa are now under intense examination.

Feet of clay



On the continental stage where Vipers’ star men - Allan Okello, Milton Karisa, and Yunus Sentamu - were expected to rise to the occasion, they instead developed cold feet.

Equally disappointing were the club’s seven new signings, including Usama Arafat, Kane Hney, Odili Chukwuma, Mark Yallah, Kevin Dasylva Bady, Taddeo Lwanga, Ashraf Mandela, and Enock Ssebagala, who flattered to deceive.

Only Bady, who missed the Friday return leg fixture, has left a defining imprint across the four Caf matches, leaving fans questioning the club’s ambitious transfer strategy.



Lukewarm preps

The Belgian tactician faced genuine disruptions in his Caf preparations. Several key players — Okello, Karim Watambala (netted equalizer in Ndola), Ssebagala, Torach, and Mukundane - were involved with the Uganda Cranes, while Vipers’ boycott of league fixtures denied them valuable competitive rhythm.

Yet, given the squad’s supposed depth, the excuse rings hollow. “We are disappointed. We tried, but it was not working - that’s what happened in both games,” Minnaert said post-match, his frustration evident as the reality of another early continental exit sank in.



Power Dynamos, on the other hand, looked the hungrier, sharper and more cohesive side. Coach Osward Mutapa executed his game plan with precision, nullifying Vipers’ attacking threats both home and away.

“It was important that we qualify and give the nation the 61st birthday present,” Mutapa said joyfully after the final whistle.

Yunus Sentamu.

His Kenyan forward Moses Shumah - scorer in both legs - proved unplayable, punishing Vipers’ hesitant defence with pace and composure that the Ugandans simply could not contain.

Wake up call



For Minnaert, the task ahead is daunting. He must urgently address both tactical and psychological shortcomings if the Venoms are to rediscover their bite.

The goalkeeping situation remains unresolved, with the coach torn between rookie Denis Kiggundu and the experienced Congolese Alfred Mudekereza, who has been relegated to the bench.

At centre-back, clarity is needed on the pairing between Hillary Mukundane, Rogers Torach, and Kevin Dasylva Bady, while the midfield requires a complete overhaul to restore balance and creativity.



Minnaert will have to lean heavily on deputies John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda and Fred Muhumuza, revisiting the blueprint that once saw Okello plunder 20 goals en route to a domestic double.

More critically, he must assert control over a dressing room brimming with egos and cosmopolitan personalities. Failure to achieve this has primarily bred a myriad of managerial casualties at Kitende.



With the Caf dream extinguished, the pressure now shifts to domestic turf. As Vipers prepare to kick off their Uganda Premier League campaign, Minnaert is under strict instruction to instil a recognisable style, fighting spirit, and unity.

Anything less could invite the ire of Mulindwa, whose patience for mediocrity has always been short. For Minnaert, the honeymoon is officially over - and the real test has just begun.

Caf Champions League

Second Preliminary Round

Power Dynamos (2) 1-1 (1) Vipers