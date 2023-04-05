Visa hitch dashes Royal Giants continental dreams

Royal Giants was a no-show on Wednesday when the Caf African Schools Championship kicked off in Durban, South Africa after failing to secure visas in time for their travel.

The Uganda and East African champions were scheduled to battle in Group B alongside Salima Secondary (Malawi), Complexe Scolaire Ben Sekou Sylla (Guinea) and CEG Sainte Rita from Benin.

That, however, is not happening after the South African government failed to deliver their visas in time.

“We couldn’t travel because of the visas,” Benon Ntambi, the director of Royal Giants, was disheartened by the developments.

“It was beyond us but we move on and plan for the next edition,” he added.

Hollow pledges

This comes barely a week after South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa assured the continent that their government is “fully backing” the championship “that can build bridges across the continent”.

“It (the Championship) has a mission of supporting the African continent and is a legacy for CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, which must be embraced not only by the federations but also governments,” Kodwa was quoted by Caf.

Among the games that were played yesterday, another East African representative Fountain Gate from Tanzania walloped hosts Edendale Technical School (South Africa) 7-1 in the girls’ category.

Big Money

The top two teams from the groups will advance to the semi-finals.

The winners from both categories will win $300,000 (Shs1.3b), while the first and second runners-up fly home with $200,000 and $150,000, respectively.

For qualifying, the school from Mityana won $100,000 (Shs370m) as a cash prize from Caf.