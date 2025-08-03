Vuvezelas banned at Chan stadiums, Namboole inclusive

Fans attending Chan 2024 fixtures should take note of the comprehensive list of items banned at all match venues, according to continental body Caf.

Noise-making instruments—including vuvuzelas, whistles, megaphones, drums, and loudspeakers—have been restricted to allow clear emergency communication and reduce disturbances.

The vuvuzela is a plastic horn, brightly coloured, and seen in abundance at sporting events in South Africa. The first vuvuzelas seen at sporting events in the early 90s were made from a sheet of metal. A standard vuvuzela is 65cm long but some can be up to a metre long.

Recent tests found noise levels from a vuvuzela, at full volume and when pressed against your ear, equates to 127 decibels.

This is louder than a drum at 122 decibels, a chainsaw at 100 decibels and a referee's whistle at 121.8 decibels. They were made famous by the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

The ban extends to dangerous items such as firearms (including replicas), knives, fireworks, flares, explosives, gas canisters, and any flammable materials.

Offensive content—whether on banners, flags, or clothing—bearing political, racial, religious, or discriminatory messaging is also not allowed.

Fans are further advised not to bring in outside food, beverages, or drinks in disposable bottles, cups, cans, or sealed containers.

Exceptions will only be granted for baby food or items required for medical purposes, provided there is valid justification.