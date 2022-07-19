Wafcon 2022: Senegal, Cameroon earn World Cup lifeline

Senegal exorcised disappointment from their 4-2 penalty shootout elimination to Zambia in the Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinals last week by beating Tunisia by the same method and margin in Sunday’s repechage to put their World Cup dream back on track.

Senegal and Zambia played out a 0-0 draw in regulation time and the sides went straight to a shootout as there was no extra time as was the case in the quarters.

Mama Diop and Sabrine Ellouzi converted the opening penalties for Senegal and Tunisia respectively. And it looked like they were headed for the same fate when Habsatou Diallo and Mariem Houij missed the next kicks for their respective countries.

But when Mbayang Sow converted Senegal’s third attempt, Ghada Ayadi failed for Tunisia allowing the west Africans reign on the day after Nguenar Ndiaye and Korka Fall converted to send Senegal to the 10-team inter-confederation World Cup qualification playoff due February in Australia and New Zealand.

Three teams from playoff will make the World Cup in July 2023.

Wasteful Cameroon – who lost to Nigeria in the quarters – joined the party with a 1-0 win over Botswana, thanks to long-range first-half stoppage time shot from captain Ajara Njoya.

Njoya said they were still “disappointed” not to qualify automatically but “now we just have to go there, concentrate on what we have to do and qualify for the World Cup that way (playoffs).”

Wafcon 2022 Semi-final results

SF 2: Morocco 1-1 Nigeria

*Penalties 5-4

SF 1: Zambia 0-1 South Africa