Wakiso, Bright Stars lose ground in relegation fight

Bright Stars and Wakiso Giants sufferered further setbacks in their fight to maintain topflight league status after they dropped more points as the Startimes Uganda Premier League match-day 23 kicked off on Wednesday evening.

Bright Stars are in a more precarious situation and in serious danger of falling further adrift after a comprehensive 4-0 loss to URA at Nakivubo.

The result left them second from bottom on 15 points and eight from safety with seven games left.

Their resistance against URA was broken as early as the 15th minute when Joseph Ssemujju powered home the opener.

Substitute Bruno who replaced the injured Ivan Ahimbisibwe added the second on 38 minutes to end the game as a contest.

Moses Aliro added the third 11 minutes after the break before Bunyago completed his double two minutes from time in a result sees them cement fourth position with 39 points after 23 games.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, hosts Wakiso Giants put up spirited second half display that salvaged a 3-3 draw against Maroons.

The result however does little to boost their survival hopes as they moved to 18 points, five below the teams out of the drop zone with seven games left.

They were the architects of the dropped points yesterday having taken a 23rd minute lead when defender Abdu Ssemakula headed in Moses Oloya's delicious cross from the right.

But Wakiso left back Musa Ssegujja allowed Baden Mujahid to steal in behind him and meet a Raymond Walugembe pass to slot past goalkeeper James Alitho for the equalizer on 38 minutes.

Worse was to follow as Alitho then allowed Brian Nkuubi's freekick to bounce in front of him before comically flapping at the ball as it went past him two minutes before the break for a 2-1 Maroons lead.

Wakiso then conceded a third immediately after restart when Walugembe connected with a Baden header, saw his effort saved by Alitho, before the rebound fell back into his path.

But they were given a life line when referee Asadu Ssemere awarded them what appeared to be a soft penalty for a foul on Hudson Mbalire.

Substitute Marvin Oshaba scored the resultant penalty on 71 minutes in what had then turned into an end to end game.

There would be nothing controversial about their equalizer three minutes later as Oshaba's right wing delivery was met by Mbalire's glancing header.

Both teams then pushed for a winner that never came to leave Maroons seventh with 34 points.

Results

Wakiso 3-3 Maroons