Wakiso Giants dampen Villa mood after Uganda Premier League clash

On the day SC Villa appeared to make progress off the pitch by announcing the election roadmap to the club’s elections, Wakiso Giants showed there is still plenty of work to do on the pitch.

This is after a 23-minute first half goal surge by Wakiso condemned the record 16-time league champions to a 3-1 defeat.

A 1-0 win over Police had ushered immediate optimism as Greek coach Petros Koukouras began his reign as Villa coach.

But playing their second consecutive game at the Kavumba Recreation Centre their adopted home ground, they were second best against a ruthless Wakiso side.

Titus Sematimba gave Wakiso a 10th minute lead after nodding home an Edward Satulo pass.

Moses Aliro then doubled Wakiso’s lead on 20 minutes before the telepathy between Sematimba and his former Buddu teammate Ibrahim Kasule resurfaced to create the third.

Sematimba duly converted for a 3-0 lead inside 23 minutes as Villa struggled to get a grip of the game.

Ali Bayo replacing Salim Abdallah on 35 minutes further manifested that.

The hosts improved in the second half particularly after the introduction of national under-17 graduate Travis Mutyaba who troubled the Wakiso defence.

And they were rewarded just past the hour mark as Fahad Kawooya fouled the diminutive playmaker in the box. Umar Lutalo scored from the rebound after missing from his initial penalty was saved.

The result caps a huge turnaround in results for Wakiso Giants who won their third straight game since Alex Gita replaced his former boss Douglas Bamweyana as head coach.