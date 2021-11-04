Wakiso Giants dampen Villa mood after Uganda Premier League clash

Bruising. Wakiso Giants defender Fahad Kawooya (down) after fouling Villa stalwart Travis Mutyaba in yesterday SUPL encounter. PHOTO / EDDIE CHICCO 

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • This is after a 23-minute first half goal surge by Wakiso condemned the record 16-time league champions to a 3-1 defeat.

On the day SC Villa appeared to make progress off the pitch by announcing the election roadmap to the club’s elections, Wakiso Giants showed there is still plenty of work to do on the pitch.

