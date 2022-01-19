Wakiso Giants squeeze through, Police enter the fray

Wakiso Giants held on to beat Kiyinda Boys by a solitary goal to advance to the Uganda Cup round of 32 at the Mityana Ssaaza ground.

The Buganda regional league outfit caused an early scare when they earned a penalty after 13 minutes but William Ssenoga's effort found Samson Kirya well prepared in Wakiso Giant's goal.

The Purple Sharks' broke the deadlock with the only goal in the game two minutes later with Moses Aliro burying in from a Tito Sematimba's effort.

The hosts caused a disruption some minutes later when they claimed that Simon Namwanja had handled the ball in the box but the referee Rajab Bakasambe ignored the rants and instead sent off one of the team's officials.

"The Stanbic Uganda Cup is a very challenging tournament but we're lucky enoigh that we moved to the next level," Wakiso Giants coach Alex Gitta said after the scrappy win.

"We set a target of playing a minimum of five games and we are done with one. We await what comes on the next level."

Wakiso join Bul, Gaddafi and early surprise packages Kajjansi United, Tepa, Booma and Ruserekere Growers in the round of 32.

Police in action

In the only game scheduled for today, last season losing semi-finalists Police will look to put aside their league's woes and match or better that run as they start their campaign.

The 2002/3 runners up face Bushenyi Veterans at the Bushenyi Main stadium.

"We had a good campaign last season but failed at the last hurdle. We picked some lessons and want to improve on that and at least do better this time because we're in good shape and have prepared," Police goalkeeper Tom Ikara said.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Results

Seeta United 1-3 Tepa

Kajjansi United 3-0 Myda

Kiyinda Boys 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Thursday fixture