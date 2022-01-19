Wakiso Giants squeeze through, Police enter the fray

Wakiso Giants 

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • The Purple Sharks' broke the deadlock with the only goal in the game two minutes later with Moses Aliro burying in from a Tito Sematimba's effort

Wakiso Giants held on to beat Kiyinda Boys by a solitary goal to advance to the Uganda Cup round of 32 at the Mityana Ssaaza ground.

