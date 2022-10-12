Wakiso Giants stalemate moves Maroons to second

Maroons moved second on the Startimes Uganda Premier League log following a goalless draw with visting Wakiso Giants at the Prisons Ground in Luzira.

The result saw Maroons move to five points, one behind surprise early season pacesetters Bul.

The former league champions are yet to concede a goal on their return to the top division.

Goalkeeper Simon Tamale was the standout performer making a string of fine saves to frustrate the visitors.

After Brian Nkuubi saw his freekick kept out by Wakiso goalkeeper Samson Kirya, Tamale was also called into at the other end tipping over a freekick by George Kaddu

Wakiso's Solomon Walusimbi then failed to direct his header on target with all the action happening in the opening 20 minutes while at the other end Wakiso were denied a penalty when Frank Sebuufu appeared to be fouled in the box.

Goalmouth action reduced significantly thereafter with Tamale holding onto another Kaddu freekick while he also tipped over another effort from substitute Alex Komakech.

The result earned Wakiso their first point following their match-day one 3-2 defeat at KCCA.

Test for Gaddafi

Today, Onduparaka heads across the source of the Nile to face Gaddafi with the hopes to kickstarting their season.

They shouould have been sitting above 10th place after two games but instead find themselves without a point after a two-point deduction as punishment for fans violence last season.

"We started on a back foot because we had a debt to pay Fufa but we have now cleared that, our season starts in Jinja with Gaddafi," Hamza Kalanzi, Onduparaka's assistant coach said before travelling.

The coach, deputising Haruna Mawa who is out sick, is bothered with the lack of goals after Muhammad Shaban's exit but is hopeful his attack line will be able to put the ball in.

"We want to win our games early to avoid scrambling at the last minute. We have played the first two games well but had a challenge in scoring that is what we have concentrated on ahead of the game," he added.

Gaddafi, on the other side had a colourful change of guard to Wasswa Bbosa, a shift to Kakindu and splashed money for a preseason tournament in Ethiopia but that couldn't count for points as they lost to Villa in their first game at Wankulukuku.

"We shall miss some players but those remaiming should be able to do the job. We need to start well at home," Bbosa said.

The team will miss defensive kingpin Jamaldin Buchochera, Amos Kirya and Ronald Bithum to injury while Richard Basangwa is off for national duty with the Kobs.



Startimes Uganda Premier League

Results



Blacks Power 1-1 Bright Stars



Maroons 0-0 Wakiso Giants