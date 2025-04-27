Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Wakiso Hill fall to second tier

Wakiso Hill (in blue) have had a poor season. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Olila High School, also engrossed in the relegation battle, showed fighting spirit by holding leaders Kampala Queens (44 points) to a 0-0 draw. Olila are, however, far from safe with just 18 points.

Jesca Namanda completed the job started by the rest of the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) clubs by scoring a hat-trick that drove the last dagger through Wakiso Hill.

Namanda’s goals also ensured She Corporate, who won 3-0 away at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende on Saturday, secured another season in the top flight division with 24 points.

Wakiso, who have been going through the motions for months now, were relegated to the second tier FTB Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) with three games to spare.

Related

They have fallen without winning any of their 19 games, drawing and scoring just five times and conceding a whopping 39 goals – an average of about two per game.

Meanwhile, Rines SS also beat She Maroons 2-0 at home at Kabaka Kyabaggu to move level with them on 22 points and edge closer to safety.

Justine Ayerango scored an early goal from the kick off but the effort was doubled through a late own goal by Judith Sanyu.

Olila High School, also engrossed in the relegation battle, showed fighting spirit by holding leaders Kampala Queens (44 points) to a 0-0 draw. Olila are, however, far from safe with just 18 points.

Tooro need everything

They are just three points above Tooro Queens who are second from bottom with 15 points after losing 2-0 to Kawempe Muslim. The latter, who got their goals through Agnes Nabukenya, are fighting for reputation after struggling to mount a title defence and are second on 38 points.

Tooro, on the other hand, have nine points to play for; away at Wakiso and at home to KQ and Amus College.

They can only accumulate a maximum of 24 points and have place in head-to-head comparisons with She Corporate. That means the latter are safe even if they do not win any other league game this season.

After drawing 0-0 on Thursday in Masindi, Lady Doves and Amus College returned to winning ways 2-0 at home over Uganda Martyrs Lubaga and 2-1 also at home in Kachumbala 2-1 over Makerere University.

Makerere are safe though with 25 points but Martyrs, on 23, are still in such of more favourable results.

Meanwhile, only a point separates Doves (33) and Amus (34) – who have a match in hand with leaders KQ. Doves, however, are hoping for the top scorer’s boot as their forward Resty Kobusobozi, who scored the match winning brace, has 13 goals – three more than Namanda, Nabukenya, and UMHS’ Latifah Nakasi.

FTBFWSL 

Results

Lady Doves 0-0 Amus College

Olila HS 0-0 Kampala Queens

Rines SS 2-0 She Maroons

Wakiso Hill 0-3 She Corporate

Tooro Queens 0-2 Kawempe Muslim

Lady Doves 2-0 Uganda Martyrs

Amus College 2-1 Makerere University

FTBFWSL Table

Team                     P        W       D        L        F        A        PTS

Kampala Queens     18      13      5       0       30      3       44

Kawempe Muslim    19      11      5       3       28      12      38

Amus College        18      9       7       2       27      16      34

Lady Doves            19      10      3       6       27      16      33

Makerere University         19      6       7       6       21      17      25

She Corporate        19      6       6       7       15      14      24

Uganda Martyrs      19      6       5       8       15      19      23

Rines SS                19      6       4       10      19      28      22

She Maroons          19      5       7       7       11      13      22

Olila HS                19      4       9       6       10      21      18

Tooro Queens        19      4       3       12      12      25      15

Wakiso Hill            19      0       5       14      5       39      5

In the headlines