Wakiso Hill fall to second tier

Jesca Namanda completed the job started by the rest of the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) clubs by scoring a hat-trick that drove the last dagger through Wakiso Hill.

Namanda’s goals also ensured She Corporate, who won 3-0 away at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende on Saturday, secured another season in the top flight division with 24 points.

Wakiso, who have been going through the motions for months now, were relegated to the second tier FTB Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) with three games to spare.

They have fallen without winning any of their 19 games, drawing and scoring just five times and conceding a whopping 39 goals – an average of about two per game.

Meanwhile, Rines SS also beat She Maroons 2-0 at home at Kabaka Kyabaggu to move level with them on 22 points and edge closer to safety.

Justine Ayerango scored an early goal from the kick off but the effort was doubled through a late own goal by Judith Sanyu.

Olila High School, also engrossed in the relegation battle, showed fighting spirit by holding leaders Kampala Queens (44 points) to a 0-0 draw. Olila are, however, far from safe with just 18 points.

Tooro need everything

They are just three points above Tooro Queens who are second from bottom with 15 points after losing 2-0 to Kawempe Muslim. The latter, who got their goals through Agnes Nabukenya, are fighting for reputation after struggling to mount a title defence and are second on 38 points.

Tooro, on the other hand, have nine points to play for; away at Wakiso and at home to KQ and Amus College.

They can only accumulate a maximum of 24 points and have place in head-to-head comparisons with She Corporate. That means the latter are safe even if they do not win any other league game this season.

After drawing 0-0 on Thursday in Masindi, Lady Doves and Amus College returned to winning ways 2-0 at home over Uganda Martyrs Lubaga and 2-1 also at home in Kachumbala 2-1 over Makerere University.

Makerere are safe though with 25 points but Martyrs, on 23, are still in such of more favourable results.

Meanwhile, only a point separates Doves (33) and Amus (34) – who have a match in hand with leaders KQ. Doves, however, are hoping for the top scorer’s boot as their forward Resty Kobusobozi, who scored the match winning brace, has 13 goals – three more than Namanda, Nabukenya, and UMHS’ Latifah Nakasi.

FTBFWSL

Results

Lady Doves 0-0 Amus College

Olila HS 0-0 Kampala Queens

Rines SS 2-0 She Maroons

Wakiso Hill 0-3 She Corporate

Tooro Queens 0-2 Kawempe Muslim

Lady Doves 2-0 Uganda Martyrs

Amus College 2-1 Makerere University

FTBFWSL Table

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kampala Queens 18 13 5 0 30 3 44

Kawempe Muslim 19 11 5 3 28 12 38

Amus College 18 9 7 2 27 16 34

Lady Doves 19 10 3 6 27 16 33

Makerere University 19 6 7 6 21 17 25

She Corporate 19 6 6 7 15 14 24

Uganda Martyrs 19 6 5 8 15 19 23

Rines SS 19 6 4 10 19 28 22

She Maroons 19 5 7 7 11 13 22

Olila HS 19 4 9 6 10 21 18

Tooro Queens 19 4 3 12 12 25 15