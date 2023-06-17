‘UPDF committed to protect Ugandans’ as Kasese death toll jumps to 37

Wakiso Hills, Tooro Queens hope to keep dream alive

Tooro Queens have a home game that could lift them into the top two. PHOTO/COURTSEY 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Wakiso make an interesting trip to Kisaasi to play Isra Academy, who are fifth with 26 points and are therefore out of bidding for a FWSL berth.

Wakiso Hills and Tooro Queens have all to fight for in this penultimate weekend of the 2022/23 second division Fufa Women Elite League  (FWEL). 

Just a point separates the two sides placed second and third respectively behind She Maroons, which has already secured one of the slots for promotion to the top tier Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Wakiso make an interesting trip to Kisaasi to play Isra Academy, who are fifth with 26 points and are therefore out of bidding for a FWSL berth.

Also Read

Tooro, who want to immediately bounce back to the topflight, have a relatively easier tie against Gold Star High School Ladies but they need maximum points to at least take this promotion fight down to the final day.

Elsewhere, Gyco Girls are rank outsiders to secure promotion as they sit four points behind Wakiso. Gyco make a difficult trip to Luzira Prisons to face the free-scoring She Maroons with their work cut out - only a win can keep their hopes alive.

Meanwhile, in the battle for relegation, Mukono-based side Dynamic Jjeza  need to beat Bunyaruguru in Nyakasharu to avoid the drop and condemn Luweero Giant Queens to the regional leagues.

Bunyaruguru (26 points), by the way, could have been fighting for promotion but for a six points deduction for missing some games. 

Fufa Women Elite League 
Saturday, 4pm
Bunyaruguru vs. Dynamic Jjeza, Nyakasharu Grd
Isra Academy vs Wakiso Hills, Highland SS 
She Maroons vs Gyco Girls, Luzira Prisons
Tooro Queens vs Goldstar Ladies,  Buhinga Stadium 

Table Standings 

She Maroons     18  16  0  2  57  6    48
Wakiso Hills       18  10  4  4  22  11  34
Tooro Queens    18  10  3  5  27  17  33  
Gyco Girls           18   9   3  6  19  13  30 
Isra Academy     18   7   5  6  20  17  26  
Bunyaruguru       18  10  2  6  19  17  26 
Lango Queens    19   5   6  8  19  24  21 
Gold Star Girls    18  5   2  11 16  35  17
Dynamic Jjeza    18  3   2  13  8  38  11  
Luweero Giant    19   2  4  13  11 44  10
Acholi Queens    10   3  1   6   12  14  4 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports