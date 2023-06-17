Wakiso Hills, Tooro Queens hope to keep dream alive

Wakiso Hills and Tooro Queens have all to fight for in this penultimate weekend of the 2022/23 second division Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL).

Just a point separates the two sides placed second and third respectively behind She Maroons, which has already secured one of the slots for promotion to the top tier Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Wakiso make an interesting trip to Kisaasi to play Isra Academy, who are fifth with 26 points and are therefore out of bidding for a FWSL berth.

Tooro, who want to immediately bounce back to the topflight, have a relatively easier tie against Gold Star High School Ladies but they need maximum points to at least take this promotion fight down to the final day.

Elsewhere, Gyco Girls are rank outsiders to secure promotion as they sit four points behind Wakiso. Gyco make a difficult trip to Luzira Prisons to face the free-scoring She Maroons with their work cut out - only a win can keep their hopes alive.

Meanwhile, in the battle for relegation, Mukono-based side Dynamic Jjeza need to beat Bunyaruguru in Nyakasharu to avoid the drop and condemn Luweero Giant Queens to the regional leagues.

Bunyaruguru (26 points), by the way, could have been fighting for promotion but for a six points deduction for missing some games.

Fufa Women Elite League

Saturday, 4pm

Bunyaruguru vs. Dynamic Jjeza, Nyakasharu Grd

Isra Academy vs Wakiso Hills, Highland SS

She Maroons vs Gyco Girls, Luzira Prisons

Tooro Queens vs Goldstar Ladies, Buhinga Stadium

Table Standings