Wakiso maintain curve with new shirt sponsor

Wakiso Giants were not a top-flight side until last season in which they won over neutrals.

The organisation at the club could pass a side that has been up there for ages, no wonder they quickly grew into Uganda football’s new sweethearts.

As they prepare to visit Police Fc this afternoon for their opening tie of the 2020/2021, a new shirt sponsor in Ward Wizard Uganda is evidence that the Purple Sharks have picked up from where they left last season.

“We are a trusted brand that is committed to growing and winning with our partners,” said Sula Kamoga, the club’s CEO speaking to the media at the sponsorship’s announcement at Grand Imperial Hotel.

Shs200m deal

The one-year deal will see the side land a Shs200m deal cashed on a quarterly basis. It’s the kind of news every sports institution in the country wants to receive. According to club chairman Hassan Lule, the club’s delay in landing a shirt sponsor was down to a vetting process that had Ward Wizard emerge the best candidates.

“We took our time to get potential sponsors. We needed someone with value addition. Our sponsors have three brands that can boost the club. Soccer is for business, recreation, identity and social interactions. Those are attributes we could not overlook,” he said.

New coach Douglas Bamweyana expressed desire to take the club a notch higher. “We have the quality to compete and challenge the status quo. We have prepared well and today’s development is testament that the club is moving in the right direction, we assure our new partners that we shall give our best for the club,” he said flanked by new signing Joshua Lubwama.

Bamweyana also confirmed he has a healthy squad at his disposal.

