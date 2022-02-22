Wakiso make giant Uganda Cup statement

Wakiso Giants recorded the biggest victory of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round-of-32 stage thrashing Big League side Kyetume 5-2 to storm the round of 16.

A flurry of goals in the opening five minutes had Ibrahim Kasule and Sam Senyonjo give Wakiso a 2-0 lead before Ezra Bida pulled a goal back.

Hassan Senyonjo then completed a fine team move to restore Wakiso’s two goal advantage in the second half before his namesake completed his brace.

Bida then completed his double from the penalty spot to give the scoreline a slightly respectable look.

In Mbale, two-time cup winners Mbale Heroes pipped NEC 1-0 while hosts Luwero United came from behind to equalize against Ndejje University to send the tie into penalties but lost 4-2.

Action continues on Wednesday in Koboko, with Tipsa FC who dumped StarTimes Premier League side Arua Hill out of the competition hosting Kitara FC.

In Mbale, Kataka host Paidha Black Angels while Onduparaka have Tooro United visiting Arua.

Stanbic Uganda Cup- Tuesday

Results

Wakiso Giants 5-2 Kyetume

Mbale Heroes 1-0 NEC

Luwero United 1(2)-1(4) Ndejje University

Tepa 0(3)-0(4) Iganga Youth

Wednesday fixtures - 3pm

Tipsa vs. Kitara

Kataka vs. Paidha Black Angels