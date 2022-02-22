Wakiso make giant Uganda Cup statement

Wakiso Giant's Sam Senyonjo (L). 

JtRavpz3_400x400

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Action continues on Wednesday in Koboko, with Tipsa FC who dumped StarTimes Premier League side Arua Hill out of the competition hosting Kitara FC.

Wakiso Giants recorded the biggest victory of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round-of-32 stage thrashing Big League side Kyetume 5-2 to storm the round of 16.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.