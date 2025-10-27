Wakiso march on as Kataka pile more misery on Heroes

Wakiso Giants maintained their early-season momentum in the Fufa Big League with a commanding 4-2 win over newcomers Nebbi Central at the Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo.

The visitors, led by coach Geoffrey Akena, made an early statement when strikers Samuel Obedmoth and William Mungurumo fired them into a shock 2-0 lead inside 24 minutes. But Wakiso, fresh from a 4-1 demolition of Mbale Heroes the previous week, roared back in style.

Ernest Ankunda struck twice to level the scores before Issa Bugembe put the hosts ahead. Bashir Mutanda then sealed the victory with a stunning free kick as Wakiso climbed to second place on 10 points — just one behind leaders Blacks Power, who were held to a goalless draw by Catda in Bugolobi. The Giants’ resurgence continues to highlight their attacking flair and growing belief under coach Charles Ayiekoh’s evolving philosophy.

In Mbale, Kataka continued their dominance over city rivals Mbale Heroes, snatching a narrow 1-0 win at the Mbale Stadium.

Marcus Aka converted a late penalty to hand Kataka all three points and lift them to third on nine points. Heroes, coached by Anthony Ssekitto, remain just a point above the relegation zone with four points from five games.

“They were tougher than we expected, probably our hardest opponents so far. The result is good but the journey has just begun,” said Kataka coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango.

Ssekitto, on the other hand, lamented the internal struggles affecting his squad. “We’ve improved since the loss to Wakiso, but we still face challenges with player availability due to licensing issues. Once that’s fixed, we’ll regain stability,” he noted.

Elsewhere, Sharif Nsereko’s lone strike earned Soltilo Bright Stars their first win of the campaign as they tamed Kiyinda Boys to climb out of the relegation zone, signaling a potential turnaround in their season.

FUFA BIG LEGUE

Weekend results

Catda 0-0 Blacks Power

Kaaro Karungi 3-0 Onduparaka

Iganga United 0-0 Paidha Black Angels

Bunyaruguru United 0-0 Kigezi Homeboyz

Kataka 1-0 Mbale Heroes

Wakiso Giants 4-2 Nebbi Central

Kiyinda Boys 0-1 Soltilo Bright Stars