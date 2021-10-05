Wakiso seek more than just purple patch

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Wakiso Giants’ entry into the Uganda Premier League for the 2019/2020 season was greeted with pomp.

The Purple Sharks had taken the second tier Big League by storm with their aggressive branding and expensive signings endearing them to a number of fans.

Experienced players such as Steven Bengo, Yasin Mugabi, Hakim Ssenkumba, Hassan Wasswa, and Karim Ndugwa all featured for the side in the Big League.

Their debut topflight season saw them go for even more tried and tested players such as Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Krizestom Ntambi, Tom Masiko, and Ibrahim Kiyemba.

That 2019/2020 season saw the Wakiso-based side finishing 10th amid numerous coaching changes.

Kefa Kisala, Steven Bengo, Livingstone Mbabazi and Deo Sserwadda all took charge at various points before Douglas Bamweyana was appointed in June last year.

Bamweyana resolve

The youthful coach oversaw an eighth place finish after the club, for once, resisted the urge to sack after four defeats in a five-game winless streak.

The patience was rewarded with a run of six wins in nine games before the season was halted because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most striking change of Bamweyana’s tenure has been the phasing out of the older players. Only the central defenders Dazo and Fahad Kawooya remain from the team that clinched promotion in 2019 with Muwadda Kateregga and Yasin Mugume among those to exit in the off-season.

The club has made six new additions with the well-built Shariph Kimbowa – who scored twice against them last season in the 1-0 win and 1-all draw – joining from Busoga United.

He joins Ivan Bogere, who has developed a reputation of a journeyman at an early age, and Amos Muwonge as the senior forwards.

Post-Ssekajugo era

The club lost Viane Ssekajugo, who top scored last season with 13 goals, as well as veteran Kipson Atuheire.

Much is expected of playmaker and captain Hassan Ssenyonjo who leads what should be an exciting midfield cast involving Ibrahim Kasule, Rahmat Ssenfuka and Joshua Lubwama.

Diminutive forward Frank Ssenyondo seems a like for like replacement for Ssekajugo after ending his disappointing final season at Express.

Youngster Titus Ssematimba enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Kasule in the Masaza Cup for Buddu but might need time to make the step up from third tier Black Star.

“It’s been a funny transfer grossly affected by the pandemic.There’s not been a lot of quality on the market to significantly improve an already good squad we’ve, hence the tendency to look at the future except in situations where we needed to plug a gap,” Bamweyana said of the club’s off-season activities.

But such has been the unpredictability of the Purple Sharks over the past two seasons that it is difficult to predict which kind of team or even coach will show up this season.

SHARKS OUT

Gaddafi Wahab, Yasin Mugume, Faizul Ibrahim, Muwadda Kateregga, Kipson Atuheire, Geriga Atendele, Viane Ssekajugo, Swaib Mudde

