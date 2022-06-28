Wakiso take Giant gamble with Luyinda

Much of the news conference to unveil John Luyinda as coach of Wakiso Giants yesterday was spent downplaying doubts on whether he was the ideal choice.

Luyinda put on a poker face and outcompeted the pandemonium from the bustling Kampala downtown streets to stake his claim that his time to script his own name in the annals of coaching has come.

First, Luyinda, aka Ayala, is just cutting his teeth after 10 years as an assistant coach at KCCA and Police. Secondly, he was joining a nascent club with a penchant for sacking coaches.

“Until that happens (being sacked), I will be doing my job. As coaches we know that the game of football is about hiring and firing. If you fear to be fired then you shouldn’t be hired, if I fail on my targets I need to be fired,” the 44-year-old said.

Since joining the StarTimes Uganda Premier league in 2019, the Purple Sharks have hired Ibrahim Kirya, Kefa Kisala, Livingstone Mbabazi, Steven Bengo, Douglas Bamweyana, Alex Gitta and now Luyinda.

“I left Police not because they were relegated but because I’ve my own ambitions. For all who cherish entertaining football you have Ayala. I’ve huge faith in my technical team to accomplish the task,” Luyinda said.

His technical team has Pius Ngabo, Richard Kansole, Hakim Ssenkumba and Alex Kizito.

Giants chairman Hassan Lule, Luyinda has been signed a two-year contract that must be rewarded with trophy success.