Wakiso tax URA, Gaddafi off the mark as Bul seek consistency

Stephen Munguchi came off the bench to score the lone goal over Busoga United in the Jinja derby yesterday as Gaddafi grabbed their first win of the season in the Startimes Uganda Premier League.

The midfielder was one half of a double substitution alongside John Byamukama in the 32nd minute for Brian Kalumba and Yaya Mahad who had picked injuries. With the game locked and against the run of play after 68 minutes, Munguchi dispossessed Ibrahim Kayiwa in the midfield before whizzing through Busoga United’s defence and placed his finish below Michael Lutaaya’s dive.

“It’s good that we have started scoring goals, keeping clean sheets and winning games,” an elated coach Wasswa Bbosa said after breaking the duck. The win takes Gaddafi to ninth on the table with six points as Busoga remains stuck on 12thwith only three.

Wakiso closes in

In the other match played, Norman Ogik and Moses Aliro scored a goal in either half to cancel James Begisa’s strike as Wakiso Giants overcame URA 2-1 to close in on Bul and Villa on top of the table. The win retained The Purple Sharks’ third spot with ten points, the same as second-placed Villa.

Bul host Oduparaka

In today’s schedule, coach Alex Isabirye will require his boys to bounce back to their previous form when they host Onduparaka this afternoon at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. The table leaders started on blistering form scoring eight goals in their first two matches but have struggled in the last three drawing two and scrapping a last-minute win over Villa.

“There’s no pressure because, seriously, we’re leading the table but just learning to stay there. Isabirye calmed talks that his team could be imploding under pressure. “We want to win and maintain our consistency.”

The Caterpillars are stuck at the bottom of the table with only one point despite picking three draws but their assistant coach Hamza Kalanzi is confident they’ll get something.

“We’re playing well and creating chances but wasting them away. We’ve tried to work on that and hope we’ll score and get the three points,” Kalanzi said ahead of the match.





Yesterday’s results

Wakiso Giants 2-1 URA

Busoga United 0-1 Gaddafi





Today – 4pm

BUL vs. Onduparaka, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru