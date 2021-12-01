Wakiso, UPDF lead goals glut in league

Wakiso Giants and UPDF registered identical victories in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League against Bright Stars and Tooro United respectively yesterday.

The two matches raked in 12 of the 16 goals across the six played as Wakiso rose to second on 15 points, one clear of the army side who lie fourth. KCCA, who host Bul (third on 14), lead the standings. Vipers, fifth on 13, can climb into second with victory at newly-promoted Gadaffi.

In Wakiso, the visitors took a 16th minute lead through James Angu’s volley. The lead lasted only two minutes as defender Edward Satulo equalized. Bogere (pic left) put Wakiso head, planting a header off Simon Namwanja’s cross into the net but Angu scored again for Bright Stars.

On 51 minutes, Wakiso went ahead when Derrick Ngobi diverted the ball into his own net. Substitute Pius Kagwa then ensured all three points for Wakiso at the hour mark.

That drama was perhaps matched by Tooro and UPDF, for whomHussein Mwanje and Ivan Ahimbisibwe scored two first half penalties apiece for their respective sides. The army side then took charge with second half goals from Frank Yiga and Ambrose Kirya to condemn free-falling Tooro to a sixth defeat in eight games.

In Arua, Onduparaka and Express shared the points in a 1-all draw despite the latter, already depleted by injuries, being reduced to 10 men after Enock Ssebagala was sent off in the 87th minute. Muhammad Shaban gave the Catterpillars an early lead pouncing on a spill by Derrick Otim in the Red Eagles’ goal. Eric Kambale pinched a point for coach Wasswa Bbosa’s defending champions.

Former Express striker Alfred Leku got the lone goal in Arua Hill’s 1-0 victory away to Busoga United while SC Villa lost by the same score at Mbarara City. Solomon Okwalinga got the goal for the Ankole Lions.